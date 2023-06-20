John Goodman has admitted that he got “lazy” during the pandemic and didn’t exercise as regularly as before after shedding 200 pounds.

The iconic Hollywood star, who is notable for his role as Dan Conner in Roseanne, got frank about his weight loss journey in a new interview.

When asked about his health journey, Goodman revealed that he “let everything go” during the pandemic after his 200-pound weight loss transformation more than 10 years ago.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

John Goodman says he got “lazy” after losing weight

In an interview with The Rolling Stone, The Big Lebowski actor admitted that he got “lazy” and didn’t incorporate regular exercise in his daily routine during the pandemic.

“I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done,” the 71-year-old Hollywood star told the outlet on June 17.

“I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy,” he admitted.

The legendary movie star said that his routine during the pandemic included getting out of the house and walking his dogs as regularly as possible.

“That was just getting out and walking the dogs,” he continued. “I was boxing up until [the pandemic] and I haven’t been able to do that since Covid because I’m lazy.”

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Goodman lost 200 pounds in his health journey

Goodman’s most recent red carpet appearance was at the 62nd Monte Carlo television festival on June 19 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

In 2007, he embarked on a major health journey and lost 200 pounds with the help of a professional fitness trainer.

He added in the Rolling Stone interview: “Nobody’s going to get hurt, but it’s just hitting the mitts and trying to learn. I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it.”

The iconic star turns 71

The legendary actor marks another milestone in his life as he celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, June 20. Goodman turns 71 years old.

The Hollywood star has entertained viewers on the small and big screen over the years with notable roles in Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, Inside Llewyn Davis and O Brother, Where Art Thou, among many more.

Goodman won A Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 1993 for portraying the family patriarch Dan Conner in the ABC series Roseanne.