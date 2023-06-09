Johnny Depp’s swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow character is known for his golden teeth, but did you know that they were real implants?

Modern makeup techniques means actors can transform into any character but in Johnny Depp’s case, he likes to keep it old school and truly commit to his character’s looks.

Among Depp’s most iconic roles is Captain Jack Sparrow, who is known for his signature headscarf, dreadlocks, and beaded goatee. He wouldn’t be a true pirate without gold teeth, and you’d think they were simply makeup accessories. It turns out that that golden gnashers were real – and they were all Johnny’s choice.

We’re just glad he didn’t commit the same way for the ghoulish Edward Scissorhands.

Johnny Depp had gold teeth implants in secret from Disney

As a fearless pirate with no access to modern dentistry, it makes sense that Captain Sparrow would have have so pretty nasty teeth. He most likely used his treasure discoveries to fund his gold teeth replacements as his real not-so-pearly whites rotted away.

Johnny, who is known for his deep character development, took matters into his own hands to give himself the real pirate makeover.

Depp, 60, reportedly felt that his character would have several gold teeth, while assuming film executives had their sights set on only one or two metallic teeth.

The actor subsequently turned to his own dentist for gold teeth implants to ensure film bosses wouldn’t force him to remove them. So the sparkling teeth seen in the movie are real, meaning he had either kept them consistently for 14 years until his final 2017 Pirates role in Dead Men Tell No Tales, or had repeated dental procedures to insert them.

Depp admitted that the process was a nightmare as he had them “bonded on, so they have to be plucked and filed and all that horror.”

His gold teeth made an appearance at the 2011 The Tourist premiere in Japan, the same year as the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Discussions over Depp’s “rotten” teeth have circulated the internet for years as most A-list celebrities are known for pearly white Hollywood smiles. With a net worth of $150 million, Depp has money to splash on his grin, but the actor is proud of his gnashers with “loads of cavities”.

He prefers a distinct smile, rather than perfect veneers. “It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these,” he admitted.

“I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub,” Depp continued. “When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”

Johnny Depp denies Disney return, reports say

Depp’s future with Disney was seemingly over after the Pirates Of Carribean franchise dropped the actor in the midst of his highly-publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. After the actor was cleared from Heard’s domestic violence accusations, whispers of a Depp and Disney reunion circulated the internet.

But just one day before his 60th birthday, sources reportedly close to the Alice In Wonderland star have rejected rumors of further collaborations despite alleged offers worth $20 million.

It comes less than a week after Walt Disney Studios president, Sean Bailey, admitted that the company was “noncomittal at this point” to Depp’s return, hinting that the door is still open for the Hollywood star.

Since the legal battle, which saw the actor win $15 million in damages, Johnny has focused on his historical drama, Jeanne Du Barry. The French film made its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023, his first major red carpet since the lawsuit.

You can relive Depp’s iconic role by streaming all five Pirates Of The Caribbean films on Disney Plus.