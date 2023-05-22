Johnny Depp made his return to the international film stage at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival after a tough few years, however, it seemed like his ‘rotten’ teeth were the ones taking the spotlight.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was met with a massive seven-minute standing ovation at the festival for his new film Jeanne du Barry, as fans have waited for his return to the big screen.

In regards to his teeth, the actor has actually opened up on the matter, so we’re sure he’s read the social media posts. We take a look at what Johnny Depp had to say about his not-so-pearly whites.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Johnny Depp says he’s proud of his ‘rotten’ teeth

Although the Edward Scissorhands actor’s teeth may be the talk of Twitter at the moment, they’ve been the talk of the town for a while as Depp explained why he keeps his ‘rotten teeth’ all the way back in 1995 when he boasted he was ‘proud’ of his gnashers with “loads of cavities.”

In an interview with Premiere, Johnny said he ‘liked’ his distinct smile.

“It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these.”

“I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub,” he continued.

It seems like the comments on social media won’t change the 59-year-olds standpoint as he also added: “When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall,” he said. “I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”

That’s us told!

Johnny Depp’s teeth are the talk of Twitter in 2023

28 years on from the interview, Depp’s teeth are still gaining attention.

Of course, when anything like this comes out the first thing fans do is rush to Twitter to see if anyone shares the same opinion as them, and this time, it looked like everyone was in sync.

“WHY DO I KEEP SEEING JOHNNY DEPP’S TEETH LEAVE ME ALONE PLSSS,” exclaimed one.

Another wrote: “Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING.”

Depp vs Heard documentary to be released

After his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, the documentary series Depp vs Heard is set to premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday, (May 28).

The three-part series, by BAFTA-nominated director Emma Cooper will give viewers a closer insight into the defamation court case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Many viewers will remember seeing the trial pan out on the social media site TikTok, and the documentary will also focus on the influence the platform had on the trial.