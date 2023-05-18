JoJo Siwa has posted a “terrifying” clip of security footage of burglars breaking into her home while she was away on a cruise.

The Dance Moms alum took to her Snapchat and Instagram profiles to share about the scary break-in at her home in Tarzana, California.

Thankfully, JoJo was away at the time of the burglary and all her family is safe but the star revealed that the security footage made her “sick to watch”.

The social media star has shared a “terrifying” video from her security footage after burglars broke into her home on Monday, May 15.

“We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish) am,” the 19-year-old star explained on Instagram on Tuesday (May 16). “It was an armed robbery which is very scary.”

The YouTuber added: “It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD.”

As reported by TMZ, law enforcement responded to a call on Monday morning from an alarm company. The suspects had already fled the scene by the time they arrived at JoJo’s home.

The report adds that authorities found an open door at her home which they believe the burglars used to break into the property.

Star says the video “makes me sick to watch”

Further in her video, JoJo said that she was relieved her family and pups are safe but revealed that it made her “sick to watch” the scary security footage.

“This makes me sick to watch,” she noted. “I’m just happy that my family and pups are safe. The most important thing to me.”

“Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight,” she continued. “Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen.”

JoJo added that there was“lots of materialistic damage” after the burglary but reassured her fans that “all can be fixed.”

JoJo recently lost her dog

The burglary comes after the social media star lost her pup Tooie, who she had for two months. The dog was killed by a coyote in the backyard of her home.

“My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven,” JoJo opened up about the tragic accident in a TikTok video posted in April.

Speaking on the loss, the 19-year-old told her Snapchat followers: “He’s the first puppy that I’ve ever lost that I’ve been really devasted because I’ve been close to him.”