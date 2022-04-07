JoJo Siwa's iconic ponytail just got the axe in major hair transformation













Dancer and Nickelodeon star Jojo Siwa has shocked her fans with a surprise hair transformation that we definitely weren’t expecting. Siwanatorz are going crazy on social media as the star chops off her iconic ponytail that she has rocked for years in a major hair transformation.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the 18-year-olds dramatic chop so keep reading to find out more.

Jojo says goodbye to her signature ponytail

The Dance Moms and Nickelodeon star has taken a leap and changed up her classic look completely after rocking her iconic high ponytail for years.

Siwa posted a picture on her Instagram on April 6 2022 that said, “Mayyyyyy have done something todayyyy.” In the video, we could see Jojo as she had her hair snipped away to Demi Lovato’s song Cool For The Summer.

The YouTuber is yet to reveal the final look but it’s safe to say that fans are literally on the edge of their seats as they await the results. Click here to see the video!

oh jojo siwa is cutting her hair short it’s a new era kids!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ko1OQuZ7dB — teej ✨ (@badmedlakarma) April 6, 2022

Fans can’t get over Jojo’s new look

As you can imagine the comment section on the video was full almost instantly after posting the video with friends and fans sharing their excitement for her transformation.

Dancing With The Stars professional dancer, Sharna Burgen wrote “AHHHH!” as she shared her excitement with the reality TV star, as well as famous TikTokker Avery Cyrus saying, “YESS!.”

Aside from her friend’s comments other fans of Jojo let her know how excited they were to see the results, saying things like:

JOJO!!!! SHOW US NOW. I’m so excited!! Instagram

OMG, I cant wait to see the final results! Instagram

This isn’t the first time JoJo has switched up her hair

The change is pretty shocking as Jojo goes for the chop, however, it’s not the first time she has switched up the vibe as the 18-year-old has tried several styles and shares after rocking her signature pony for so long.

Jojo has gone from removing her iconic bows to wearing her hair down instead of in her high pony and has even died her hair from blonde to brunette.

After a video of her hair went viral back in 2020 she told Entertainment Tonight:

I knew it would be a shock to people…I knew it was going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,’ because people just don’t see that. But I also did not expect it to go as crazy as it did. Jojo Siwa, Entertainment Tonight

