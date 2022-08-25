Jonathan Knight secretly married his partner Harley after building years of romance













HGTV star Jonathan Knight has revealed that he secretly married his long-term boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. Entertainment Tonight spoke exclusively to the Farmhouse Fixer star about the show’s second season as well as his secret marriage to his long-time love, Harley.

The New Kids on The Block band member has been keeping very busy recently as he continues to tour with his band, work on his HGTV show and get to grips with being a husband.

Screenshot from ET Tonight YouTube. Caption: NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight on Being Outed and How ‘The Amazing Race’ Helped His Anxiety

Knight finally tied the knot with his boyfriend

During the exclusive interview on the set of Farmhouse Fixer, interviewer for ET Tonight, Lauren Zima, spotted a ring on Knight’s finger and candidly asked him if he and his parents has finally gotten married.

“We did,” Knight admitted when asked about the ring on his finger. He continued, “but everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

The pair got married in secret, however, they are yet to celebrate their nuptials due to the ongoing pandemic. They plan on having a big party when they eventually can.

Knight can’t wait for season 2 of Farmhouse Fixer

Season one was a hit for HGTV and Jonathon is just as excited to be hosting season two. When talking to ET Tonight, he gushed:

It is so exciting. I mean, I’ve been trying to get a show on TV for so many years, and actually, HGTV told me we’re not gonna do the celebrity thing, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ And then a few years later, things change, and they’re like, ‘Yes, this is perfect,’ so it’s been great.

Aside from being in a band, Knight has admitted that fixing up houses is a passion of his and he loves to be able to share it with his fans. He mentioned to Lisa, “It’s such a passion of mine, fixing up houses.”

While he has a passion for fixing up homes, what Knight loves most about the HGTV series is being able to breathe new life into old homes, with some of the farm homes he fixes dating back to the 1700s.

Knight is still touring with his band

Jonathon has many passions in life, aside from fixing homes and being a good husband, he also loves being a part of his band, of which he has been in for over 3 decades.

He is still touring with the New Kids, letting the OG boy band heartthrob enjoy the best of both worlds as he balances his passions with one another. During the interview he said:

I’m about to turn 54, and I would have never thought in my 20s that at 54, I’d still be touring with the New Kids, and I would have a hit TV show on HGTV.

