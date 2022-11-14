Jonnie Irwin and his wife tied the knot in 2016 and have three young children











Jonnie Irwin has revealed in an interview with Hello! he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer – the TV presenter is married and has three young children but how long has he been married and how old is Jonnie Irwin’s wife?

Tragically the 48-year-old property professional, who hosts Channel 4 show A Place In The Sun and BBC’s Escape To The Country was diagnosed with lung cancer, which has now spread to his brain.

Jonnie has been diagnosed with cancer

On November 13, 2022, Jonnie Irwin spoke to Hello! Magazine about being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Before the interview he had kept his illness private but explained he had lung cancer that had now spread to his brain.

In August 2020, Jonnie was given six months to live. The star told the magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for.”

Jonnie’s first warning signs came while filming A Place In The Sun two years ago when his vision became blurry while driving.

Who is Jonnie Irwin’s wife?

During his interview with Hello!, Jonnie said he had to return home from filming A Place In The Sun to tell his wife the devastating news. Jonnie said: “All I could do was apologise to her” as he “felt responsible”.

His wife, Jessica, is 40 years old. She celebrated her milestone birthday on October 27, 2022. Jonnie took to Instagram on her birthday to write: “Happy 40th birthday to my amazing wife. Still funny, beautiful and the best partner and mum I could have dreamt of. My Mad Egg. Xxxx.”

Jessica is on Instagram, at @jessofjesmond, but her account is set to private.

Jessica and Jonnie have three children

After getting married in 2016, Jonnie and Jessica welcomed their first child. Rex was born in 2018. The couple later had twins, Cormac and Rafa, in 2021.

Jonnie is continuing to work “as much as possible” as his prognosis is being prolonged by cancer drugs and chemotherapy.

Jonnie told the magazine he’s focusing on his family: “I’m doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible. I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family.”

