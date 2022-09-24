









Jordyn Woods is celebrating her 25th birthday in her own style as the reality star decided to pose nude in order to recreate the “birth of Venus.”

The social media star is looking back at her past and learning from the mistakes she had made to make sure her coming years are blissful.

Jordyn managed to grab everyone’s attention as she decided to pose nude and do something extra special to celebrate her birthday.

Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for boohoo

Jordyn Woods poses nude

In an Instagram post, Jordyn decided to embrace herself as she posed nude for her birthday. She made it clear it was a time for celebration because it was “a quarter of a century.”

Jordyn decided to enter this new year by embracing growth and change. Taking inspiration from the famous Birth of Venus picture she acknowledged how the painting “embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope.”

She further noted: “For some reason turning 25 feels different that any other birthday I’ve had. Over the past decade of my life I’ve endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately. I’ve taken the time to put in the work, to learn, grow, and heal. With that being said, this chapter of my life that’s coming is going to be the best one!”

She is being showered with love on her birthday

While Jordyn is busy loving herself, others are also not hesitating to show their love and support for the social media star. Several friends and followers of her were quick to react to the image and even wished her a happy birthday.

At the same time, Jordyn also received all the love from her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. Taking to her Instagram stories, Jordyn revealed that he had gifted her a new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This does not come as a surprise as he is known for making her day extra special by spoiling Jordyn with several gifts.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

How long have they been together?

Jordyn and Karl have been together for two years. The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary this year by enjoying a trip to Mexico.

They even shared pictures from their outing on social media. Ever since the pair got together they have been traveling and showcasing their relationship online and fans are loving every part of it. Now, they are excited to see what Karl has done for Jordyn’s birthday.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer to find out.