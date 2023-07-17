Jordyn Woods’ zodiac sign compared to Kylie Jenner’s has fans going wild. The two have confirmed they are friends again when they reunited for a catch-up. It comes years after the former besties stopped speaking after it came out that Jordyn had kissed Khloe Kardashian‘s baby father and ex, Tristan Thompson.

Pictures of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn reuniting are doing the rounds after they met up for the first time in public. It’s been four years since Jordyn admitted on Red Table Talk that she and Tristan kissed at a party. Reality Titbit looked into Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship compatibility based on their zodiac signs.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

Jordyn Woods’ zodiac sign

Jordyn is a Libra, while Kylie is a Leo. Libras and Leos have a very compatible friendship, as they share many of the same interests and values. This friendship is built on core values like trust and mutual respect.

Their zodiac signs make a great combination for a long-lasting friendship. They support each other and offer attributes the other often doesn’t have, as Libras are recognised for their charm, beauty, and well-balanced personalities.

Leos, on the other hand, are known for being confident, comfortable being the center of attention, drama-adoring, ambitious, loyal, and fiercely protective. It is believed that Kylie and Jordyn never completely broke contact.

Kylie and Jordyn reunite

Kylie and Jordyn were photographed leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles on Saturday night (July 15). They haven’t spoken for a while but were inseparable after first meeting over ten years ago in 2012.

They were still in touch even weeks after the cheating incident involving Jordyn and Tristan, but it was believed they would never be best friends again. Fans are describing their reunion as “a moment in pop culture.”

The Kardashians viewers have questions about if Kylie asked her sister, Khloe, if they could meet, but she has remained quiet. Khloe got back with Tristan after the incident, while Jordyn is now in a relationship with Karl Woods.

Photo by Chesnot/WireImage

Inside Jordyn and Tristan drama

During Tristan’s relationship with Khloe, Jordyn revealed that she had kissed him at a party. She appeared on Red Table Talk to share her alleged side of the story after their friendship ended in February 2019, due to the cheating incident.

Before the scandal, Jordyn and Kylie actually lived together. In the tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jordyn claimed that Thompson, 32, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on February 17 of that year.

She denied sleeping with Tristan, but admitted that, the next day, she had informed Khloe and Kylie she was at his home the night before, without letting them know what happened between them.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY