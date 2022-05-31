











Josh Flagg has officially shared with Instagram a snap cuddling up to his new beau, Andrew Beyer. It comes after the Million Dollar Listing star previously announced he was divorcing now-ex Bobby Boyd.

We already know that Josh’s luxury real estate skills are worth saying Bravo to, but when it comes to relationships, he’s a little more private. It was back in March when both Josh and Bobby took to Instagram to reveal they’re divorcing.

However, we’ve only just seen Josh go IG official with his new man Andrew, despite starting to date him two months ago. MDLLA fans are now eager to find out all about his beau and how their romance started.

Josh makes relationship IG-official

Josh shared a snap cuddling up to his new beau Andrew Beyer to Instagram, on May 29th. They stood in front of a scenic Malibu beach backdrop for the photo, which Josh captioned: “I love.”

The post has received at least 30K likes and almost 2K comments of congratulations. Although Andrew is much taller than Josh, he is of a younger age, and fans have been wondering what their age difference is.

Andrew is 23, while Josh is currently 36 years old. The couple are being spotted in a lot more public venues this month, and debuted their relationship on the platform just days after being spotted in an Italian restaurant together.

Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer

Josh and Andrew have been dating since late March 2022, two weeks after the MDLLA star announced that he is divorcing ex Bobby Boyd. They hadn’t just met though, as they were friends for a while before their romance.

He revealed their relationship “just happened organically” and that he likes him very much, during an interview with People two months ago. After ending his marriage, Josh asked Andrew out for a date. He told The Daily Dish:

I’ve found somebody that I really, really like, and I’ve known for a long time. And after I left my marriage, I asked him out on a date, and, you know, we’ve been going strong ever since.

Andrew, 23, also works in luxury real estate. The Los Angeles native previously studied real estate development at the University of Southern California, and is now working for Aaron Kirman Group.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh is currently worth a whopping $35 million. His other half is said to be worth just under $1 million. Combined, their net worth is way more than a Million Dollar Listing!

His divorce from Bobby Boyd

Josh announced his divorce from ex Bobby Boyd in March, with both of them taking to Instagram to make an announcement. The Bravo TV personality said they split due to “growing in different directions”.

They were also “wanting very different things for ourselves” but continue to have love and respect for one another. In a clip shown on Bravo Obsessed Twitter [below] from Star Influx LA, Bobby revealed he wishes the couple well.

He also mentioned they had bought a house together. The couple, who were married for almost five years, are no longer speaking. Josh revealed on Instagram that he considered Bobby his family even after splitting.

Bobby told The Daily Dish that he “hopes that [not speaking] will change in future.”

