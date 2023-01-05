Julia Fox shed some light on her “best date ever” while sitting on Andy Cohen’s couch on Watch What Happens Live in January 2023. The actress gave a hint that her private jet date was with rapper Drake.

Rumours have swirled for some time when it comes to Julia Fox and Drake. However, her month-long dating spell with Kanye West was a more recent subject of interest.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live while sitting alongside Whitney Rose, Julia said that she hadn’t been in contact with Kanye for around a year.

Julia Fox and Drake rumours

While Julia Fox and Kanye West were making headlines throughout 2022, she actually had some rumours swirling about her and another rapper before Ye.

Hotline Bling, One Dance and God’s Plan rapper Drake and actress Julia were linked back in 2020.

People reported in 2022 that Julia said that nothing had really gone on between the pair and that she and Drake were like “friends hanging out.”

Julia sheds some light on best date ever

During the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode, Julia explained that her “best ever” date involved going on a private jet, “cuddling” and shopping for Chanel bags.

Julia sent the WWHL audience wild when she was asked by Andy if Drake was the man she went on a date with.

She sighed and replied: “Maybe.”

Speaking on the show, Julia also said that Andy “shouldn’t have given her that shot” after the Drake question was asked.

She’s crossed paths with Kim

Callers on WWHL had all the questions for Julia in January 2023. Some asked if Julia and Kim Kardashian had crossed paths or spoken since Julia dated Kanye.

Julia said that she and Kim have “been in the same room” but they’ve “never spoken about anything,”

She added that it was a “very big room,” when Andy asked if they had to be “cordial” with one another.

The 32-year-old appears to be moving on from her romance with Kanye and has landed herself a new acting role in The Trainer movie coming out this year.

