Julia Fox’s weight loss must mean dating Kanye is good for you













Although the couple broke up after only two months of dating, Julia Fox has proved there’s one good thing about dating Kanye West – he appears to be good for your waistline.

During a recent interview about her relationship with the rapper, the actress said she lost about 15lb while they dated.

Keep reading to find out more about the couple’s relationship as well as what the star thinks of Ye now.

Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage

Julis says she lost 15lb dating Kanye

In an interview with the New York Times, the Uncut Gems actress discussed her break-up with Kanye and claimed she lost 15lb in a month.

Julia continued to discuss the reasons for ending the relationship with Kanye, saying his larger-than-life personality didn’t fit in with her hectic schedule. The actress explained:

I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. Julia Fox, New York Times

Julia claims her time with Kanye was ‘like a movie’

We’ve all probably wondered what it would be like to date Kayne West and Julia’s in-depth interview meant audiences got the full down-low on what Julia made of the relationship.

When asked, she compared Kayne to a director and said the relationship was “like a movie”. Julia said:

It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend – and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie. Julia Fox, New York Times

The interviewer also asked the actress whether she was worried Kanye would publicly talk about their relationship, as he has done in the past about ex-wife Kim. Julia replied:

I don’t think he would want to open that door with me. If you come for me, I’m going to come for you, and I’m really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that. Julia Fox, New York Times

Julia has ‘no hard feelings’ towards Kanye

Although the couple split, Julia has made it clear she has no hard feelings towards the rapper.

In response to being asked whether the couple were still friends, Julia said:

Yeah, we’re friends. Everything just happened really fast and we were both just going with the flow. But we’re really good friends and, obviously, I hope he succeeds in everything he does. No hard feelings at all. Julia Fox, New York Times

