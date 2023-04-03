Julia Haart on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life has been busy since season 2 wrapped. She has been focusing on leading the feminist movement and recently shared a snap on Instagram with the community’s leaders.

The Netflix star recently done a speech at a Washington march helping to fight for Iranian women’s freedom, and is now meeting fellow feminist leaders to discuss how the movement can be focused on going forward.

She met with Darja Bavdaž Kuret, a Permanent Representative of Slovenia to the UN, Rachel Mayanja, the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Gender Issues and Advancement of Women, and philanthropist Ada Samuelsson.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Julia Haart meets feminist leaders

Julia met with feminist leaders in March 2023 to discuss all things feminism. She wrote, “They are shining examples of true strength, brilliance, and fortitude and I know that together, we will accomplish great things.”

She smiled while holding hands with the three women, who she claims is “dedicated to helping women on a global scale.” Julia often speaks out about empowering females and recently spoke of how she left the Haredi community.

The reality TV personality and fashion designer, who was the CEO of Elite Models, hinted that she will soon be working with the three women, Darja Bavdaž Kuret, Rachel Mayanja, and philanthropist Ada Samuelsson.

She’s been busy since My Unorthodox Life

After a court case with her ex-husband Silvio Scaglia, which has since been dropped, Julia decided to focus on her family and supporting women all over the world, particularly in Iran, and done a speech in Washington.

Julia still prides herself on being a fashion designer and recently did a talk at National Fashion College in Australia. She wrote of “how important it is to be bold and brave in your creative choices and always listen to your own voice.”

The My Unorthodox Life star also recently advised entrepreneurs on how to make their first step in the business and finance industry. Alongside this work, Julia co-hosted an art exhibition that involved voices from Iran.

Netflix fans dub her ‘bravest’ woman

Julia Haart‘s comments are filled with fans calling her the “most brave” woman for leading the feminist movement. Most found out about her on My Unorthodox Life and are now taking to her Instagram to provide feedback.

One fan wrote: “Julia, declared myself a fan of your reality show on Netflix, you are the bravest woman I have ever met through a social network, your reality show gave me everything I want for my children, support, unconditional loyalty.”

Julia responded with: “Thank you for this beautiful message. It’s people like you that make everything else worthwhile.” Another fan told Julia, “You are one of the greatest women who made a revolution in the world of women.”

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images