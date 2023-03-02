Julia Haart’s daughter Batsheva celebrated her birthday recently. In a cute Instagram message to her fellow My Unorthodox Life star, Julia opened up about how much Batsheva helped her through a “nightmare” divorce.

My Unorthodox Life cast member Julia has been through a lot in the past year. She was fired from her role as CEO of Elite World Group, went through a divorce from Silvio Scaglia, and wound up in a lawsuit with him.

Since then, Netflix fans have been worried about Julia’s weight, and believe she has “lost her spark” recently. Shortly after concerns were shared, Julia took to Instagram to celebrate Batsheva Haart’s birthday.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Julia’s daughter helped her through ‘nightmare’

Julia Haart‘s Instagram didn’t involve any old birthday message to Batsheva, but a heartfelt tribute to how much she’s helped her through “this nightmare.” She revealed: “I don’t know how I would have made it through […] without you.”

She took to Instagram on February 27 to share a series of photos with Batsheva, as well as lone shots of her daughter. Batsheva commented, “Awww love you so much @juliahaart thank you for being the best mom and inspiration.”

It’s clear that Batsheva and Julia are closer than ever, as her last three posts on Instagram feature cooking videos of just them two. Over on Batsheva’s Instagram, she shared a video of her blowing out her 30th birthday candles.

Inside Julia’s divorce from Silvio Scaglia

Julia Haart’s divorce came several years after she joined the brand Silvio Scaglia as creative director. She married the Swiss entrepreneur and billionaire, who had the same name as the brand. They later filed for divorce in 2022.

They got married in 2019 and apart from being just life partners, they were also business partners. He made Julia the CEO of the company in March 2019, when she re-focused the brand and added new divisions.

Julia’s divorce was initiated by her and claimed her children and Silvio didn’t mesh well together. Silvio has dropped a lawsuit against her after he alleged that Haart stole from Elite World Group to fund her lifestyle.

My Unorthodox Life: Batsheva’s birthday

Batsheva celebrated her 30th birthday on February 27. Ahead of the big day, she took to Instagram to share a video saying: “Am I getting old? Absolutely. Am I going to start acting my age? No.”

Her zodiac sign, Pisces, suggests she’s protective of who she loves, hence why she’s been Julia’s support during the divorce. Batsheva went through a divorce herself, from her ex-husband Ben Weinstein who she wed at 19.

She said on My Unorthodox Life season 1 that she has “never had any single years as an adult” and admitted she “wouldn’t recommend getting married young.”

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BlogHer

