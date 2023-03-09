Julia Haart and her family are mourning the loss of their ‘Papa’ in 2023 as Miriam Haart shared news of her grandfather’s death.

The news came just before International Womens Day. Julia Haart shared an inspirational post on IWD 2023, however, she didn’t share a story in relation to her children’s grandfather’s recent passing.

Netflix viewers were introduced to the Haart family when they first appeared on their own USA reality TV show, My Unorthodox Life in 2021.

Julia explains on the Netflix series that she has been through a lot in life. She left behind an ultra-orthodox Jewish life for one that is less religious.

Death in Julia Haart’s family

My Unorthodox Life star and fashion designer Julia Haart left behind her orthodox Jewish life in Monsey, for a different one in Manhattan at 42 years old.

However, her current lifestyle hasn’t come without some trials and tribulations as she split from her husband of three years in 2022.

Julia and Silvio Scaglia tied the knot in 2019 but their relationship breakdown was featured on season 2 of her Netflix show.

Now, the Haarts are enduring pain in 2023 as they mourn the loss of their grandfather.

Despite Julia splitting from her children’s father, Yosef Hendler, the two still maintain a relationship. Yosef married his current wife, Aliza, in 2021.

Miriam attended her Papa’s funeral

My Unorthodox Life star Miriam Haart took to her Instagram Stories in early March to pay tribute to her late grandfather.

On Tuesday, March 7, Hello! reports that Miriam shared a video on her Stories of a funeral service taking place.

“The video showed the American flag draped over a coffin while a ceremony was taking place at a crematorium.”

Miriam captioned the video: “We will miss you Papa, I hope I will also be able to look at my grandkids one day and say I lived a happy and full life. Love you always.”

The Netflix star later shared a snap on her IG Stories of herself wearing one of her Papa’s jackets.

Miriam took to TikTok and her Faking It podcast to share that her grandfather was “dying” in late February. She said that her grandfather said on his deathbed: “Miriam, I have been in love with your grandmother before we got married and I am still in love with her today. I am happy and I have had a good life.”

The other Haarts haven’t posted

Judging by the Haart family’s recent Instagram Stories and posts, it was only Miriam who took to social media to share the sad family news.

Shlomo, Julia, and Batsheva Haart, didn’t post in relation to the recent death in the family.

Yosef and Aron Hendler don’t appear to be on social media. Yosef’s wife, Aliza, also didn’t post about the sad news on her Instagram or Facebook page.

