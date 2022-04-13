Julia Haart's rotating wardrobe is just a small part of her $65millionn penthouse













My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart is currently going through a difficult time with her stunning penthouse that was featured throughout the Netflix programme and loved by fans.

The penthouse acted as a base for the family as Julia battled running her ex-husband Scaglia’s modelling, fashion, and talent company, Elite World Group while also trying to transition four kids from their extreme ultra-orthodox Judaism.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the stunning penthouse as well as some of its incredible features.

RELATED: The amazing story behind Julia Haart’s net worth: Entrepreneur to My Unorthadox Life

The Way Down | Part 2 Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 9502 The Way Down | Part 2 Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RHq0c7TZBH0/hqdefault.jpg 991924 991924 center 22403

Julia Haart. Picture: ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star Julia Haart’s ‘Full Circle’ Moment with Ellen

The Haart Penthouse

In the Netflix show, the penthouse is known as The Haart Penthouse and is on a 10,000sqft property in the Tribeca area in Manhattan.

To be precise, the downtown condo is at 70 Vestry street in the Robert AM Stern building, where other famous faces such as Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton have $40 million condos.

The penthouse is incredible and boasts some amazing features with stunning clean white lines and high ceilings as well as a rotating wardrobe – every girls’ dream!

Scaglia brought the condo for $56 million

Julia Haart’s ex-husband Silvio purchased the condo for a whopping $56 million via LLC back in 2018.

According to property records, the real estate agent Biriyamin Weinstein is the broker selling the house.

Last month, Scaglia fired Haart from his company, where she originally had 50% of it. Soon after she filed for divorce from her husband.

My Unorthodox Life | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 3425 My Unorthodox Life | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6a553JOZq-4/hqdefault.jpg 825231 825231 center 22403

The pair plan on selling the property

Before things heated up between the couple, both of the pair agreed to sell the penthouse, giving the listing to a broker at Corcoran.

The penthouse is worth a fortune and is expected to fetch between 60 to 65 million dollars. However, things aren’t running too smoothly as Haart is said to not be allowing Corcoran to photograph the property or do any viewings.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK