Julianne Hough lost both of her dogs on the same day













Julianne Hough is most known as an American dancer, actor and singer who rose to fame as one of the leading professionals and dancers on ABC’s hit show Dancing With The Stars.

Hough went through a very tragic event right before the pandemic hit in 2019 when she lost both of her dogs, Lexi and Harley, who passed away on the same day.

Keep reading if you want to find out more info on how she lost her dogs and how she has been coping since.

RELATED: Why is Derek Hough not on Dancing With The Stars?

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 9052 Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) | Official Trailer | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-VVHUq4tOzg/hqdefault.jpg 974969 974969 center 22403

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Julianne lost both dogs on the same day

Julianna announced the news via her Instagram with a tribute post to her two cavalier King Charles spaniels that had passed on 28 September 2019. The heartwarming – and heartbreaking – post said:

Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Julianne Hough, Instagram

The dancer continued to express her appreciation for her pups and share some amazing memories with her audience, she continued in the post:

Thank you for being my babies, my daughters,” she continued. “Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now. Julianne Hough, Instagram

The cause of death hasn’t been addressed but the fact that both of her dogs passed on the same day has fans thinking they were most likely put down. When dogs are old, like hers were at 11 and eight, it is often the kindest thing to do when a dog is in chronic pain and suffering.

Her husband paid tribute to the dogs as well

Julianne wasn’t the only one in the family who was very close to the dogs as her husband Brooks Laich also posted a touching tribute to his dogs. The post said:

It is with the heaviest heart that I share with you the passing of our beloved dogs Lexi and Harley. Their tragic passing has left my wife and me heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such. Brroks Laich, Instagram

He continued to discuss how the dogs were the ones who taught him about the purity of love and how past the weeks were leading up to their death, he said:

They were the purest example to love that I have ever seen. They showed me that true love did exist in the world. The way they loved their mom @juleshough and the way she loved them back was the first time I knew that there was hope for me to have love in my life. And they accepted me into their little family, and helped me become a dad for the first time.” Brooks Laich, Instagram

The past 2 weeks have been filled with tears of sorrow, and tears of joy. The immense pain we feel from their loss is due to the overwhelming love we had for them. Every single beautiful part of them will be missed, but we trust that they are in a better place now, and can still feel their presence in our hearts. Brooks Leich, Instagram

The couple still share their adopted husky, Koda

Six months after her dogs’ death, Brooks posted a tribute post remembering Lexi and Harley as it was international pets day. The picture was of him with his adopted husky, Koda and read:

On the one hand, I am so grateful that this boy found me. He is a soul companion, he lives for adventure and every second of the day is playtime. He is also incredibly loving and compassionate; just the sweetest boy on earth. On the other hand, it was just over 6 months ago that we lost our girls Lexi and Harley. Words cannot describe the gifts that they gave, and I still feel their presence to this day.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK