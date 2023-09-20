Julie Chen and Leah Remini’s feud was ongoing for eight long years. Since rekindling, Julie Chen has left The Talk. So, who got Julie Chen fired from The Talk and why did she leave the show?

The Talk co-host Julie Chen has officially left the CBS talk show. It comes as she releases a new audiobook detailing her feud with co-star Leah Remini. The audiobook, But First, God, hears Chen Moonves claim that it started when she was met with an “icy” reception at work after returning from a vacation.

Julie Chen and Leah Remini

Julie revealed that Leah had left The Talk while she was on vacation because she “couldn’t work with Julie anymore.” However, Chen had thought they were friends and therefore felt “betrayed.” The CBS star said: “A couple of my cohosts, while I was away, went to the network and said, ‘We can’t work with Julie anymore. She’s too uptight. She’s not one of us. If she stays, we go.’”

She added: “What was so hurtful and challenging about this time was that one of the people who left was someone who I became overnight best friends with after working on The Talk. And that was Leah Remini.”

Chen Moonves kept her distance from Remini for almost a decade until she turned to Christianity and learned about forgiveness. She later saw Remini’s husband, Angelo Pagan, at a party and asked for Remini’s phone number. They both laughed and apologized and buried the hatchet.

Why did Julie Chen leave The Talk?

Julie left the show in 2018 soon after her husband Les Moonves, the former CEO of CBS, was accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women.

“I was collateral damage,” she said, later adding, “Two of my co-hosts called the powers at CBS and said, ‘If Julie shows up to work tomorrow, we’re not coming in.’”

Julie added: “So, I was basically told, ‘Please don’t come back to work anymore.’” He denied the allegations after quitting his job as CBS chairman — and Chen Moonves was his most vocal defender.

Who got Julie fired off The Talk?

In her audiobook, Chen Moonves blamed the sexual assault accusations against her husband on Shari Redstone’s plan to merge Viacom and CBS, which he didn’t support.

She said: “After my husband and I left our jobs, I was a ball of mixed emotions and at the top of the list I was angry, I was frustrated, I felt robbed, and I felt wronged.”

Julie continued, “I felt like so many people that I loved and trusted or thought were friends … wow, they did me so dirty.” Chen Moonves remains married to her husband, whom she wed in 2004.

