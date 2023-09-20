Julie Chen Moonves’s facelift was “revenge” after she left The Talk in 2018. She revealed on her new audiobook that she underwent the surgery to stay looking young. But Chen admits she looked “unrecognizable.” We looked at pics of Julie Chen before plastic and eye surgery.

The former CBS show co-host, said in her audiobook, But First, God, that her exit spurred her decision to get a “lower facelift.” This is because she was “expected to look not drastically different.” It wasn’t her first time getting surgery though, as Julie Chen changed her eyelid shape at 25.

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Julie Chen’s facelift was ‘revenge’

Julie Chen decided to get a lower face lift after she left The Talk in 2018. She said in her audiobook: “When you work in front of the television and you are a woman, you are expected to look young.”

She added: “You’re expected to be pleasing to the eye and society, especially Hollywood is not kind to aging women. I knew part of my bread and butter being in front of the camera was to maintain how I looked, stay out of the sun, put on sunblock, and yes if I have to, go under the knife.”

Cosmetic surgery felt like “a form of healing” and was a way to prove “these meanies can’t get me down” for Julie. She wanted a “revenge face” in the same way people usually get a revenge body.

She looked ‘totally unrecognizable’

Julie hoped the cosmetic procedure would be subtle enough that people would think she was “fabulous and rested.” She was soon caught by photographers while on a visit to her doctor’s office post-operation.

“Leaving one of my doctor’s appointments looking totally unrecognizable and completely bandaged up like a mummy, little did I know I got caught by the paparazzi,” she admitted in the audiobook.

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Julie Chen before eye surgery

At just 25, Julie Chen had eye surgery to change her eyelid shape. The Big Brother host had reconstructive eyelid surgery, as revealed during Secret Week on The Talk, more than ten years ago.

“My secret dates back to — my heart is racing — it dates back to when I was working as a local news reporter in Dayton, Ohio,” she recalled. Chen asked her news director if she could fill on for anchors.

“And he said, ‘You will never be on this anchor desk because you’re Chinese.’ He said ‘Let’s face it, Julie, how relatable are you to our community? How big of an Asian community do we really have in Dayton? “Because of your Asian eyes, I’ve noticed that when you’re on camera, when you’re interviewing someone you look disinterested and bored because your eyes are so heavy, they are so small.’”

Julie revealed that she became insecure about her eyes and went on to say that a “big-time agent” told her, ‘I cannot represent you unless you get plastic surgery to make your eyes look bigger.’ And I did it.”