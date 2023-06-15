Chase Chrisley has taken to his Instagram to post a throwback photo of himself and his mother Julie, as his parents spend their sixth month in prison.

Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to their separate prisons in the middle of January. Their family regularly takes trips to visit, although Savannah revealed on a podcast episode that Todd and Julie haven’t been able to speak to each other since.

We take a look at Chase Chrisley‘s throwback photo with his mother Julie, and why fans had to double take.

Chase Chrisley posts throwback photo of Julie

Taking to his 1.4 million Instagram followers, Chase posted a throwback picture of himself as a child with his mom and others, in what looks like a party of some sort.

The star simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Julie gave birth to her eldest Chase in June 1996, as she revealed she was nine months pregnant at her wedding, in May of that year.

Fans thought they spotted tattoos on Julie’s arm

Chrisley Knows Best fans took to the comments to show their support for the family, as Todd and Julie serve their sentences.

“Your momma is just as beautiful today as she was then!! You all are always in my prayers!!” wrote one.

Another commented: “The love of a mom’s heart never leaves. No matter the circumstances.”

“I pray she’s holding that smile now,” one fan penned.

However, others had to double-take as they thought they saw the star with a tattoo sleeve.

“Wait did she have a tat?” questioned one.

“I thought she had a tattoo sleeve on her left arm. Oops.” The user then realized it was just the shadow.

The Chrisleys have appealed their sentences

Chase’s younger sister, Savannah Chrisley regularly shares updates on her parents’ time in prison via her Unlocked Podcast.

Recently, she revealed that they had put an appeal through to shorten their sentences although they haven’t yet heard anything back, which she described as a “waiting game.”

The couple are serving a 19-year combined sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud. Todd is serving 12 years in Florida, whilst Julie is serving seven in Kentucky.