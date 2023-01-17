USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023.

The Chrisleys are no longer set to star in their series after Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

Julie and Todd were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Their sentences began on January 17, 2023. As they start to serve time Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, battles with ill health.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Nanny Faye Chrisley’s health

In June 2022, Todd Chrisley explained on his podcast his 77-year-old mother, Nanny Faye, had cancer. Speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast on June 17, 2022, Todd Chrisley said: “My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer.”

Todd said at the time Nanny Faye was “in treatment” and the family was “dealing with that treatment, weekly.”

Nanny Faye Chrisley is a ‘tough cookie’

It’s clear Nanny Faye is a fan favorite for Chrisley Knows Best fans.

Speaking of her mother-in-law on Chrisley Confessions on January 5, 2023, Julie Chrisley said Nanny Faye is “one tough cookie.”

Julie added: “Nanny Faye keeps us on our toes and you know, I don’t put anything past her. She is one of a kind and I thank God for her every day.”

Emmy said Nanny Faye is a “hoot” and added she is “better” than how viewers see her on Chrisley Knows Best.

Is Nanny Faye still battling cancer?

Yes. Nanny Faye is still going through cancer treatment as her son and daughter-in-law are serving time in prison.

Speaking on episode 226 of Chrisley Confessions, Julie said in early January: “She starts treatments again in another couple of months. We’re just praying it all goes well and we thank you for your support. We thank you for your prayers… we don’t take that lightly.”

Julie added the family is “praying daily” and assured fans Nanny Faye is “hanging in there.”

