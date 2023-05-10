Four months into Todd and Julie Chrisley’s combined 19-year prison sentences, sources have allegedly revealed that the latter ‘is not doing well at all’ behind bars and is ‘furious’ at her husband for the whole ordeal and is consumed with remorse.

Julie And Todd Chrisley are now marking their fourth month behind bars after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. The couple rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best, which was canceled after the tenth season due to the circumstances. The conviction also came at a time when Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye was battling bladder cancer.

We take a look at what sources have said on Julie’s time and prison, and what her daughter Savannah has also said on the matter.

Photo by Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Julie Chrisley is allegedly ‘furious at Todd’ in prison

A source told the Daily Mail that Julie Chrisley is ‘not doing well at all’ in prison, and has ‘broken down’ after being ‘consumed by remorse’ over the role she played in the crime.

The source continued: “She cannot fathom how she will spend years being locked up and feels that she let her family down.”

Julie’s 25-year-old daughter Savannah Chrisley now has custody of the two youngest, Chloe and Grayson, and she has revealed on an episode of her podcast how her mom was ‘devastated’ leaving everyone behind and leaving the older kids to do all the jobs she did.

Sources also claim that the 50-year-old is ‘furious’ at her husband Todd for allowing her husband to convince her they would ‘never go to jail’ for the scheme: “Todd assured her that they would not go to jail and now Julie regrets what she did in the name of fame,” sources claim.

“She is losing faith that they will get this overturned and is so sad. It is heartbreaking,” they told the publication.

On the most recent episode of her Unlocked Podcast, daughter Savannah revealed that her parents’ appeal was filed last month, so it’s now a waiting game.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted representatives of Todd and Julie for comment

Savannah says Julie is struggling in prison

In a recent episode of Savannah’s Unlocked Podcast, the star also revealed that Julie was ‘struggling in prison’ and not having her dad (Todd) there with her was the biggest thing.

The 25-year-old also said that her Mother didn’t enjoy the two months before the sentence as much as her dad Todd did as she ‘let the fear get to her.’

Todd and Julie aren’t able to communicate at all in prison, however, Julie has sent a number of letters home with her daughter, to which Savnnnah revealed there isn’t a letter that goes by where Julie doesn’t say how much she misses her husband Todd.

Mother’s Day grief kicks in for the Chrisleys

Of course, Julie’s presence is missed by her children every day, but it seems like it’s really hitting hard in the lead-up to Mother’s Day, which will mark Julie’s first in prison.

A few days ago, Savannah Chrisley shared a message from Chloe Chrisley saying she’s sad her mom Julie won’t be here on Mother’s Day.

This May will mark the first Mother’s Day Julie Chrisley will miss since she started her sentence in January. If she serves her full sentence, she’ll be in there for seven years, whereas Todd will serve 12, if the appeal is not successful.