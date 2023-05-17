In a birthday tribute post to her brother Grayson, Savannah Chrisley revealed that her mom Julie actually had surgery and got her ‘tubes tied’ after giving birth to her, only to be surprised with Grayson nine years later.

The Chrisleys have been having a hard time lately, as Savannah opens up about the grief of experiencing celebrations for the first time without parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, as they spend their first year in jail. This month marked the kids’ first Mother’s Day without their mom.

We take a look at what Savannah Chrisley revealed about her mom’s surgery.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Julie Chrisley underwent surgery to get her ‘tubes tied’ after Savannah

Julie, who was nine months pregnant with Chase at her wedding, gave birth to her eldest two children just over a year apart, and Savannah has revealed she actually had her ‘tubes tied’ after giving birth to her.

Taking to her Instagram to wish Grayson Chrisley a happy birthday, Savannah surprised her 2.7 million followers with a ‘fun fact’ about her brother and mom.

In part of the caption, she wrote: “Mama had her tubes tied after me and our sweet GrayBug came along 9 years later! WHAT A SURPRISE!

And it was the greatest surprise we’ve ever received. I like to say that Gray got the ABSOLUTE BEST parts of my parents. He’s got a heart like no other,” she continued.

Todd has two children from his first wife

Although Julie’s only biological children, are Grayson, Savannah, and Chase, she also has stepchildren from Todd Chrisley‘s first marriage.

Of course, they also gained custody of their niece Chloe Chrisley, however, the custody was passed on to Savannah when their prison sentences began.

Todd has two children with his first wife Teresa, Kyle, and Lindise Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was married to his first wife from 1990-1996.

The Chrisleys wish Grayson a happy birthday

Aside from Julie’s revelation, Savannah took to her Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her younger brother on his birthday, along with her older brother Chase.

Taking to her Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a slideshow reel of her and her younger brother along with the song Rascal Flatts – My Wish. “Happy Birthday to my forever best friend,” she wrote.

Chase also shared a throwback photo of his younger bro, as he wrote: “I love you to the moon and back buddy! I got you till the wheels fall off!”

Older brother Kyle Chrisley also commented as he said: “Happy Birthday Grayson I love you buddy.”