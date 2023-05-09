Savannah Chrisley has opened up on a recent episode of her Unlocked Podcast on her thoughts on having kids in the future, as she shares an emotional message from Chloe missing her mom Julie in the lead-up to Mother’s Day.

The Chrisleys aren’t afraid of talking about the struggles they’ve been going through since their parents got convicted as Lindsie and Savannah Chrisley both have their own podcasts where they open up about emotional topics.

We take a look at what Savannah has said about her thoughts on a family in the future and Chloe Chrisley‘s heartbreaking message about missing her mom in the lead-up to Mother’s Day.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Savannah Chrisley isn’t sure she wants kids

In a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah opened up about what her own future looks like in terms of kids and a relationship amid Julie and Todd Chrisley‘s prison sentences.

“I’m in that anger part of grief right now. I’m just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids. I’m like, ‘Okay. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?'” she said.

However, the 25-year-old then went on to say: “I don’t want anyone to take what I said out of context at all. I frickin love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything,” she said. “We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible.”

Savannah regularly gushes over Chloe and Grayson on her Instagram calling them ‘her world.’

She also admitted that she thinks the whole ordeal has taken a toll on her dating life as she says she doesn’t have the “emotional capacity” for a relationship right now.

Chloe Chrisley says she’s ‘sad’ Mom Julie won’t be around on Mother’s Day

Taking to her Instagram story, Savannah posted an iMessage from Chloe Chrisley saying she’s ‘sad’ mom Julie Chrisley won’t be around for Mother’s Day.

The message, shared with Savannah’s 2.7 million Instagram followers, read: “I’m sad [crying emoji] mom will not be here for Mother’s Day.

Savannah captioned the image: “The things no one talks about…..”

Since Todd and Julie started their prison sentences in January, this Sunday will mark the first Mother’s Day Julie isn’t around for her children.

The family celebrated Todd’s first birthday in prison last month, as well as Easter, when Savannah said ‘all she felt was grief.’

Savannah Chrisley opens up on visiting parents with Chloe and Grayson

Savannah Chrisley regularly takes kids, 10-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Grayson to see both their parents in prison, as she opened up on the stays in her podcast.

Todd is a lot further away from the family, as the 25-year-old revealed he’s a seven-hour drive away, although the family is able to spend from 8-3 with him Saturdays and Sundays.

She also revealed how they’re allowed to touch and hug their parents, unlike some cases where families can only communicate through a wall.