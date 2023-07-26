Julie Chrisley’s prison update has been provided by kids Savannah and Chase Chrisley, which shocked Chrisley Knows Best fans. Chase revealed that he paid his dad Todd a prison visit. Savannah then said Julie Chrisley’s prison sentence conditions involve snakes, while both Julie and her husband Todd carry out their prison sentences.

Savannah Chrisley has shared lots of insights about her parents’ prison sentences since they reported to jail in January 2023. In the latest update on how Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing, Chase revealed they are living in “nightmare” conditions, while Savannah alleged that there are “snakes” and “no air conditioning” on the prison grounds.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Julie Chrisley’s prison sentence update has been shared by Savannah and Chase Chrisley, on her podcast Unlocked. Chase visited his dad at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida where he described the facility as “a nightmare.”

Savannah added that Julie’s stay at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington is “insane.” Chase said, “Now they both have no air conditioning… They’re both in states where it gets 100 plus degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”

She agreed with her brother, adding that the air conditioning is the “least” of their issues when the prisons also allegedly have “black mold, asbestos [and] lead-based paint.”

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Reality Titbit that adults in custody have unlimited access to drinking water and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is monitoring the ventilation at both prisons mentioned.

‘Snakes’ at Julie’s prison, Savannah claims

Todd and Julie’s daughter revealed there are “rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her” and “right there where her bed is.” However, Chase said they were not rattlesnakes, but they were a “poisonous snake.”

Despite the “inhumane conditions,” the kids said that Todd, 54, and Julie are “doing fine” and “as good as they can.” “Our parents, they’re very, very strong individuals, and this damn sure is not going to break them,” Savannah said.

Their parents have “remained loyal to each other” and still “love each other” – despite being 650 miles apart – Savannah and Chase reassured Chrisley Knows Best fans, as they serve time in separate prisons.

Per public records, the earliest release date for Julie Chrisley is January 2, 2029. This is based on if she carries out her full sentence, meaning she will be released at the age of 57 if she does not get released early.

On November 21, 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a 19-year combined prison sentence. Todd was handed a 12-year jail term with three years of supervised release after.

Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, writes CNN. Todd’s sentence is set to end in 2034. On Chrisley Confessions episode 210, Julie said she knows “transformation comes with the rain.”