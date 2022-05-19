Kim K passing the baby bar means she can help more prisoners like Julius Jones













Many KUWTK fans will know that when it comes to The Kardashians’ TV shows, there’s more to the episodes than just prepping for events, wearing designer outfits and crying over lost diamond earrings. Kim Kardashian and her family members have experienced all kinds of hardships including the death of Robert Kardashian, Kim’s Paris robbery, divorces, infidelity and troublesome pregnancies.

One element of Kim Kardashian’s life that has been captured is her journey to becoming a lawyer. Following in the footsteps of her late father, Kim revealed to Vogue in 2019 that she’d decided to start studying law. In 2021, Kim passed the baby bar exam on her third attempt. So, let’s find out more about her studies and where Julius Jones is now.

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar

The moment that Kim Kardashian found out that she passed the baby bar exam was shown on The Kardashians on Hulu in 2022.

As she left a Red Lobster restaurant, she looked at the results in her car in case she hadn’t passed and got emotional.

Kim had failed the exam twice but on her third attempt, she passed the baby bar exam in December 2021.

OMG: Kylie Jenner fans want to know baby son’s new name after ‘Wolf’ scrapped

Kim fought to get Julius Jones off death row

During The Kardashians, Kim also received news that Julius Jones had been granted clemency.

Julius Jones was on death row but in November 2021, Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted: “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.“

He’s been in prison for over 20 years after being convicted of the July 1999 murder of Paul Howell.

Forty-one-year-old Julius is still incarcerated in an Oklahoma prison serving a life sentence.

What happened to Brandon Bernard?

Kim Kardashian‘s efforts to get Julius Jones clemency paid off in 2021.

However, not every prisoner that Kim has tried to raise awareness for has had the same treatment.

In 2020, Kim took to Twitter to say that Brandon Bernard receiving the death penalty was “so shameful“.

Brandon Bernard was convicted of murder in 1999 and died by lethal injection on December 10th, 2020 at the age of 40.

NO WAY: Extreme lengths Kim Kardashian went to prove she hasn’t had bum implants

1 hour until Brandon Bernard will be executed. It’s #HumanRightsDay and here in the United States we are executing someone who was 18 at the time of the crime, was not the shooter and has rehabilitated himself. So shameful. 💔 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2020

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK