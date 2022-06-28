











Justin has literally followed suit in his Wandered to LA track by heading back to the city after a holiday in the Bahamas with wife Hailey. To celebrate their return, they enjoyed a strawberry smoothie health kick.

For the first time since Justin shared the news that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused complete paralysis of the right side of his face, he was spotted soaking up the sun in the Caribbean with model Hailey.

After several days lounging by the pool and enjoying a picnic together, the Biebers have headed back home to their $26 million mansion in Los Angeles. Fancy a look inside their fancy home? We’d be wandering there quickly, too.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Justin and Hailey in Bahamas

Justin and Hailey Bieber travelled to the Bahamas to enjoy a couples’ holiday before making their recent return to Los Angeles. The Caribbean country is where he initially got down one one knee and proposed to his now-wife.

The two visited a private island where she began promoting her new skincare line, Rhode Beauty. They also had a beachside picnic which included several pasta dishes and a bottle of white wine.

It comes after Justin revealed on Instagram that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, before announcing the cancellation of the remaining shows on his Justice World Tour. He said that his “body is telling him to slow down” and plans to “relax”.

Revisiting THAT Justin Kim photoshoot

Seeing Justin Bieber back in the Bahamas had some fans revisiting a photoshoot he shot with Kim Kardashian for Elle magazine. The photos were shot in 2010 after he joked that she was his “girlfriend” after meeting at the White House.

Just 16 at the time, Justin revealed on Twitter that she was just a “s*xy friend” before telling his fandom not to send threats to Kim, then 29. During a behind the scenes video of the shoot, Justin was seen giving Kim a kiss on the cheek.

The then-teenager was pictured with a camera snapping The Kardashians star posing in lingerie, while others showed them holding hands while fully-clothed in the sea and lying on pool loungers side-by-side.

The $26m Bieber LA mansion

In August 2020, Justin and Hailey Bieber purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $25.8 million. The property has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms on more than 11,100 square feet of living space, stretching across 2.5 acres of land.

It has been their biggest real estate investment so far. The married couple also own a 101-acre estate in Ontario, Canada, which they bought for $5 million several weeks before tying the knot back in September 2018.

Although the property was originally listed for $27.25 million, the Biebers got it for $1.45 million less, according to People . The place has an infinity pool and accompanying jacuzzi, a tennis court, gym, library, and movie room!

