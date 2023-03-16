Fans are throwing it back to 2010 when “Baby” was top of the charts and the swoosh haircut was in fashion. As resurfaced pictures of Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian on a beach together in the Bahamas are going viral online, fans wonder, were they dating?

Beliebers are still convinced that Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner dated despite them constantly ‘denying’ rumors. Although, they have now decided to accuse Kenny’s sister Kim of going out with the “Boyfriend” singer.

It appears Justin often takes cute trips to the Bahamas with his wife Hailey Bieber. But did he take Kim Kardashian there too?

Resurfaced photos have sparked rumors that the duo once dated, so let’s find out – did Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian have a fling?

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Did Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian date?

No, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian were not dating they were doing an Elle photo shoot in the Bahamas together.

At the time Justin Bieber was 16 years old and Kim was 29 years old and they had only met a couple of times before the photo shoot. One of those times was earlier that year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Justin jokingly referred to Kim as his girlfriend after their first meeting, but their friendship was absolutely platonic. In fact, the Elle photo shoot came just months before Kim met basketball player and future husband Kris Humphries, in October 2010.

Kim messes up Justin Bieber’s hair in playful snap

Justin knew that being linked to Kim would cause her to receive hate from Beliebers who are extremely protective over their Baby. Justin tweeted at the time: “Photoshoot on the beach….ummmm yeah. I told her to watch out…I love my fans.”

However, that didn’t stop Kim from rubbing it in his fans’ faces by posting pictures of them in the shadows as she teased fans by asking them who she was standing with. She didn’t stop there, Kim also posted a picture of the pair together on the beach. During a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, Justin was even seen giving Kim a kiss on the cheek.

Justin calls Kim K just a ‘friend’ in Bahamas

The snap which got fans the most riled up was of her messing up Justin’s hair. She shared the image on Twitter with the caption: “My dream! I messed up @JustinBieber ‘s hair!!!!!”

Kim admitted she had “Bieber fever” but that was the final straw for Beliebers. Justin was even forced to take to Twitter to defend Kardashian, writing: “Ladies calm down. Kim Kardashian is a friend. A very s*xy friend but a friend. No need 4 (sic) threats. Let’s all be friends and hang out often”.