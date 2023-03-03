Kail Lowry faces ‘married man’ rumors but she’s now shutting down the speculation that she allegedly had a child with someone who is wed to someone else. It comes as Teen Mom fans probe Kail about if she had a fifth baby.

As MTV viewers’ curiosity over whether she had a baby in the last year rose, Kailyn has not addressed them. However, she has slammed speculation that she had a fifth child with a married man in her TikTok comments.

Kail, who rose to fame on 16 & Pregnant and later Teen Mom, has been in the public eye ever since she made her debut. Reality Titbit can reveal exactly how she slammed the speculation regarding a married man.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Kail Lowry talks ‘married man’ rumors

Kail has addressed rumors she had a baby with a married man in her latest TikTok video comments. The first fan wrote: “Did you have another baby boy? People keep saying it. If so, congrats.”

Another TikTok user responded: “She had a baby with a married man. That’s why she isn’t posting because she knows she will lose a lot of fans.” However, Kail was quick to shut down the speculation.

She wrote: “I’ve never in my life had a baby with a married man.” It is the first time the 16 & Pregnant star has addressed recent rumors after fans suspected that her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, is married.

She faces fifth baby speculation

Kailyn Lowry‘s fifth baby reportedly arrived in late 2022 — and the baby’s dad this time around is reportedly her live-in boyfriend, Elijah Scott, as reported by The US Sun. However, she hasn’t addressed the speculation.

The pregnancy speculation began in July 2022 when Kailyn’s ex Chris, who she co-parents with, reportedly tweeted: “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it.”

Teen Mom fans also thought Kailyn had a baby bump which has now miraculously disappeared. Throughout the alleged pregnancy, Kailyn posted photos on social media either cutting off or covering up her stomach.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kailyn for further comment.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Kail’s kid’s fathers: Jonathan to Chris

Kail has four confirmed kids. Her children’s names are Creed Romello Lopez, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, Lux Russell Lowry, and Isaac Elliot Rivera. Creed and Lux’s father is Chris Lopez, while Lincoln’s dad is Javi Marroquin.

Isaac, 13, is Jonathan Rivera’s son, born on January 18, 2010. Lincoln is currently nine, Lux, and Creed is the youngest at age two. Kailyn has allegedly had a fifth baby with her boyfriend Elijah but, if so, is seemingly keeping it under wraps.

She was 18 when she had her first baby. However, the relationship with her child’s father, Jo Rivera, couldn’t stand the test of time. While raising their child, and dealing with stress and arguments, they struggled to stay together.