Kailyn Lowry from Teen Mom has opened up about how she felt about leaving the MTV franchise. She posted an Instagram celebrating colossal news, but this time, it had nothing to do with her children.

The Teen Mom star has been in the public eye ever since she started sharing her pregnancy story on 16 & Pregnant. She was just 17 years old but rewind to 2023 and she’s no longer part of the popular series.

Posting to Instagram, Kailyn celebrated a massive milestone. In the latest Teen Mom news, she shared that it’s been a year since she started her Barely Famous podcast, which ironically was launched after she came to fame.

Kailyn was ‘scared’ to leave Teen Mom

Kailyn admits she found it “scary” after quitting Teen Mom. She revealed on a recent Instagram upload: “I had no idea what I was doing after I left Teen Mom for good & that was so scary for me.”

She left the MTV franchise to work on other projects, and certainly fulfilled that promise! Kailyn is now the star of three successful podcasts, including Barely Famous, Coffee Convos with Lindsey Chrisley, and Baby Mamas No Drama.

Kailyn revealed she wouldn’t be returning after announcing her exit in April 2022 after 11 years. It came after her ex Chris Lopez joined the cast and told E! News Daily Pop that she “wants to focus on my self-growth and my kids.”

She added: “I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore.” And that’s not all, because Kailyn is the author of five books: three of them are nonfiction, one is a children’s book, and the other is an adult coloring book.

She celebrates a one-year milestone

Kailyn Lowry‘s Instagram revealed it’s been a year since she started her podcast, Barely Famous. She hosts her other pods Baby Mamas No Drama with her first baby daddy’s wife, Vee Rivera, and Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley.

She revealed the podcast has had seven million downloads and wrote on Instagram:

I cannot believe it’s been an entire year of #BarelyFamous 🤍 I have loved this journey so much & learn ways to improve every single recording. Y’all never cease to amaze me with your support (& constructive criticism).

Kailyn also jokily thanked her baby daddies for giving her “endless content.” The MTV star added: “Thank you to all the guests who come on here and are patient with me while I still learn to interview.

“Not me acting like this is an award acceptance speech 🥲 but seriously. It’s been so fun for people to listen to a more unfiltered version of me and my story & allowing me to continue to do what I love.”

The Teen Mom star talked about depression

Instagram shows that Kailyn Lowry jetted off to Thailand for her birthday where she got a tattoo at a market while her children stayed at their dads’ homes. She also opened up about having a year-long journey with severe depression.

The Teen Mom personality revealed it had been her first trip since developing depression. She encouraged fans to “prioritize their mental health” and thanked her two friends, Kristen Hook and Natalie, for being there for her.