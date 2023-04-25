Kailyn Lowry has opened up about contacting The Kardashians momager Kris Jenner to elevate her children’s career, on a recent episode of her Barely Famous podcast.

The Teen Mom star rose to fame in 2010 when she starred in the second season of 16 and Pregnant. Since then, she has appeared on many more MTV series and has launched her own podcasts, but it seemed like she wanted a little bit of help along the way, and who better to ask than KJ herself?

We take a look at what Kailyn Lowry said to Kris Jenner, and whether the momager offered her expertise or not.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry asked Kris Jenner to help her build an empire

On her Barely Famous podcast, Kailyn Lowry opened up about contacting Kris Jenner in an effort to make her children famous, after Kris’ humongous success with her daughters.

The episode was titled Manifesting Opportunities in 2023, and it seemed like Kail was trying to do some manifesting of her own.

Opening up to guest Kat Stickler Kail said: “I wrote to Kris Jenner and was like, I see what you did for your daughters and I raised you multiple sons.”

“Can you help me create this empire for my sons and you can take 20, 35, 40, 50%, I don’t care. Like I just need your guidance,” she continued.

She tells listeners this was ‘years ago’ before anyone ‘comes for her neck.’

However, it seems like Kail’s efforts were wasted as the momager never actually responded.

“I felt like she could’ve really turned my life around, but she didn’t care,” Lowry joked.

Kailyn Lowry wants to kid swap with Kim Kardashian

It seems like Kris Jenner isn’t the only one in the Kar-Jenner family that Kailyn wants help with, she could also use Kim’s babysitting duties too.

In a recent episode of Coffe Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, the pair got onto the topic of ‘mom swapping.’ Kailyn then said she’d like to do it with The Kardashians star as they both have four kids.

“I’ll swap with Kim Kardashian because she has the closest number of children to what I have,” the former Teen Mom star said.

Kailyn has four sons, whereas the SKIMS owner has two girls and one boy. We’re not sure if Kim Kardashian has taken Kailyn up on her offer as of yet!

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV Teen Mom YouTube

The Teen Mom star addresses engagement rumors

Just like The Kardashians, fans are as invested as ever in Kailyn’s love life, as she keeps her current relationship with Elijah Scott fairly secret. However, he did pop up on her Instagram stories recently.

Fans have been spotting a ring on Kailyn’s left hand for a while, as ‘engagement’ rumors flew in her comments. However, the star has now addressed what the ring really means.

In a Q and A over on her social media, one follower asked: “Is the ring you wear a promise/engagement ring or just an accessory?”

“This is an opal ring I got from olive ave! One of the @coffeeconvospodcast sponsors,” Kailyn replied with a picture showing off the ‘not so’ engagement ring.

Case closed!