Kailyn Lowry fans are at it with their detective skills again, and fifth baby rumors continue to circulate, and this time viewers claim to have spotted a ‘baby foot’ in the background of her latest TikTok.

The Teen Mom star rose to fame when she featured on 16 and Pregnant, and since then has shared her life with her four sons over on social media and through her podcasts. Although some fans are convinced there’s a part of her life she isn’t sharing.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry‘s latest TikTok, and what eagle-eyed fans think they’ve spotted.

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV Teen Mom YouTube

Kailyn’s latest TikTok was of her and her son Lux, who already seems like a social media star, testing out a new protein bar.

However, it looks like fans were focused on something else as one wrote: “There’s a baby in the background.”

Another replied: “There is lol. Look at the feet kicking by the couch in the back.”

However, some weren’t convinced as one penned: “Lmfaoooo yo y’all crazy…”

“Looks like Creed tbh. I can see the curly hair and it looks like a small hand go up,” another penned.

One agreed: “How do you people see a baby? It’s a foot. She does have other children. Even if it is a baby.. guess whose business it’s not? Yours.”

Rumors have been spreading since the end of last year, as the star recently said she ‘wasn’t done having kids’, although wouldn’t specifically try for a girl.

Fans’convinced they’ve had first ‘physical sighting’

Although fans think they have picked up on many clues that there is indeed a ‘fifth baby’ this is the first time they’ve claimed to actually see a child.

Fans have claimed to see baby car seats or bottle racks before, however again, fans have pointed out that the MTV star’s youngest son, Creed, is only two years old, so it is likely that these belong to him.

Kailyn or her partner Elijah have not commented on the rumors. There has been no other signs Kail has had a fifth baby either.

Kailyn Lowry gives fans a glimpse of her new house

The Teen Mom star recently moved to a new ‘mansion’ in Delaware and has been showing fans the progress over on social media.

In the most recent update, Kail showed off her new $100k pool, although she says she ‘regrets not getting a bigger one.’

Nonetheless, it seems her children seem to be enjoying it, as the camera panned to a proud Lincoln standing in front of the finished pool.