Kailyn Lowry’s birthday is being spent in Thailand as she flaunts her bikini body to celebrate turning 30. She wasn’t sure if she’d make it to the Asian country but shared the lavish resort she is staying at on Instagram.

The Teen Mom star took to Krabi to be welcomed at a hotel, and revealed she feels “so grateful to be here.” MTV viewers have taken to her comments to wish the reality TV star a happy birthday.

She revealed her travel essentials ahead of her trip, including a safety hack. She’s not celebrating her 31st with her children while she relaxes and unwinds at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort.

Kailyn Lowry celebrates her birthday

Kailyn, born on March 14, 1992, is celebrating her birthday in Thailand. She took to Instagram to reveal that she’s been spending her special day at a Krabi resort, where staff laid flowers on a bed reading ‘Happy 30th Birthday:

🥳 It’s my birthday & i had the most incredible welcome from the hosts at @phulaybayreserve! I am so grateful to be here & to experience all that Krabi, Thailand has to offer 🌴🐘.

The MTV star has been utterly spoilt and is staying in a hotel room with an open balcony leading to mountainous views. The hotel staff left her a birthday cake and treats ready for her arrival.

Kailyn showed off her bikini body in a black top and floral bottoms, and in another video clip, wore a white flowery dress for the occasion. She also did a video on her Thailand essentials, including deodorant wipes and a big hair clip.

Her age after years of Teen Mom

Kailyn has turned 30 in age, marking 14 years since she launched to fame. In 2009 at the age of 17, Kailyn got pregnant by her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. She is now a mother of four and is rumored to have had a fifth child in 2022.

She has since left Teen Mom, after first making her debut on 16 & Pregnant. Kailyn joined the show during its second season in 2010 but after a few years, left to focus on her self-growth and children.

Kailyn is child-free on her 30th birthday

Kailyn’s children are currently thought to be being looked after by their fathers. The Sun reports that she has left her kids behind while she goes on the trip, and has shared snaps such as a huge spider and a picture of the pool.

She also shared a snap of her insulated mug while drinking near the pool. In another Instagram Story, she posted a clip of a spider crawling over a large boulder. Kailyn asked her fans: “Identify, please.”

Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic