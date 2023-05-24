In a raw and honest Q&A, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry opened up on what cosmetic procedures she’d had done on her face including her lips and teeth, as she also opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Elijah.

The former Teen Mom star is certainly not shy as she doesn’t hold back on any of her three podcasts, letting fans know the ins and outs of her life which was once showcased on MTV.

We take a look at what facial treatments Kailyn Lowry has done, and what else she spilled in her Instagram story Q&A.

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV Teen Mom YouTube

Kailyn Lowry opens up on cosmetic procedures

In the Instagram Q&A, one follower asked: “What treatments do you have done on your face as far as lips/Dysport goes? You’re beautiful!”

Kailyn Lowry replied with a photo of her smiling, showing off her pearly whites as she wrote: “teeth, Dysport, lips – 17ish months ago.”

Dysport is an injectable medicine used to treat facial wrinkles and other conditions. In 2021, on an episode of her podcast, the star admitted to getting lip filler and Botox every three months.

The Teen Mom star underwent a ‘mommy makeover’

In the past, the MTV star has opened up about surgeries she had done after giving birth to Lincoln, her second son.

The star had a tummy tuck, as well as neck liposuction, performed by well-known celebrity surgeon, Dr Miami, as well as a Brazillian butt lift, estimated to cost thousands.

Opening up in her book about why she wanted to get the surgery she wrote: “My decision to get plastic surgery came down to one simple thing: I’m human.”

“I care how I look. I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head-on,” she continued.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kail talks ex-boyfriends

Of course, in a raw Q&A, questions about Kail’s love life were definitely going to be asked. One follower asked the star why she was so forthcoming with Elijah but not her boyfriend before.

In response, the former MTV star wrote: “In full transparency, I wasn’t fully over my bd & so instead of healing alone, I got into something I never should have while still thinking my bd and I would have worked out. Big yikes.”

Lowry has three ‘baby daddies’, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez, who she shares youngest sons Lux and Creed with.

Elijah and Kailyn first showed off their relationship in May of last year as Lowry posted a sneaky photo of the pair holding hands in bed.