Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram on Father’s Day to pay tribute to her three exes she’s had children with, as she joked she was going for ‘Nick Cannon vibes’ in response to a ‘troll comment.’

The former Teen Mom star has four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. Creed and Lux share the same father, Chris Lopez. Lincoln’s father is Kail’s ex-husband Javi, while Isaac’s dad is Jo Rivera, who appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant back in 2010.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry‘s Father’s Day post, as she tributes her exes on the special day.

Kailyn Lowry posts exes on Father’s Day

Taking to her 4.4 million Instagram followers on June 18, the MTV star shared a slide show of all her children’s fathers with the simple caption: “Happy Father’s Day.” The post included photos of Javi, Chris, and Jo with their sons.

Although many fans were supportive of the post, some took to the picture to comment on how many fathers there were.

One wrote: “IG only lets you post 10 slides. Better slow down on them baby daddies girl.”

However, in true Kailyn style, she ‘clapped back’ with a hilarious response as she replied: “No, I’m going for Nick Cannon vibes. Obviously.”

Others took to the post to support Kail, as one wrote:

“Why can’t we appreciate the fact she’s appreciating her kid’s dads, regardless of how many she has? She wouldn’t acknowledge them if they weren’t good dads. People need better things to worry about.”

The Teen Mom star is ‘civil’ with her children’s fathers

It’s no stranger that the former Teen Mom star has had her fair share of drama with her exes, as much of it was played out on the show.

However, the 31-year-old has now confirmed with the post and in the comments, that she is now civil with all three.

One fan wrote: “We love a civil queen,” to which Kail replied: “took a while but we made it.”

Recently, Lowry said her Teen Mom ‘feud’ with Briana DeJesus is ‘dead and gone’, as it was seemingly ‘reignited’ online.

Kailyn wishes Elijah a ‘Happy Father’s Day’

Surrounding ‘fifth baby’ rumors, the former MTV star took to her Instagram story to also wish her current partner Elijah Scott a Happy Father’s Day.

In the post, along with a picture of her boyfriend, she wrote: “& happy Father’s Day to Lijie cause he’s Zaddddddddyyyyyyy [laughing emojis]”

The word ‘Zaddy’ is used to describe a handsome, fashionable, s**** man with swag, so this wasn’t Kail confirming the rumors.