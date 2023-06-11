Kailyn Lowry has taken to Instagram to celebrate her son Lux’s graduation from kindergarten as he’s ‘off to first grade.’

Lowry joined first appeared on screens when she starred in MTV‘s 16 & Pregnant in 2010. At the time, she was expecting her first child with Isaac with Jo Rivera. Since then, the star has given birth to four sons.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry‘s celebration for son Lux as he makes his way to first grade.

Kailyn Lowry celebrates Lux’s kindergarten graduation

Taking to her Instagram, Kailyn Lowry proudly announced her son Lux’s kindergarten graduation.

In the caption, she wrote: “& just like that @luxrlowry is off to first grade.”

The former Teen Mom star stunned in a gorgeous green romper as she proudly embraced her son. In the next few photos, she shared pictures of Lux’s certificate, as well as him smiling with friends.

Lux is Kailyn’s second youngest son, the youngest being Creed, who is 2 years old. The star has four sons, although fifth baby rumors have been flying for a while.

Fans congratulate the mother-and-son duo

Of course, fans flooded the comments to congratulate Kail and Lux, as well as comment on how good Kail looks.

One wrote: “You are a great mom congrats Lux I remember when your mom was choosing a name for you.”

“Kail you’re looking slim sis GO YOU!!!” penned another fan.

One shocked fan questioned: “Already??????” to which Kail responded: “It happened so fast!”

Kailyn shut down engagement rumors once again in her latest post as one fan asked if she was wearing an engagement ring.

The star jokingly replied: ” No. It would be much bigger. #kidding but it’s not.”

Lux has become a TikTok star

Kailyn shares much of her life on social media, and sometimes, it’s her sons who take the limelight. Lux often appears on her TikTok, and fans can’t get enough.

One popular video saw the 5-year-old star shopping in Target for some wrestling figures, as fans commented on how funny he was.

One fan said: “Lux is a whole vibe.”

We need MORE of shopping with Lux,” suggested another fan.