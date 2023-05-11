Kailyn Lowry has revealed she’s ‘not done’ having kids when asked if she would ‘try for a girl’ after having four boys, on her Barely Famous podcast.

The Teen Mom alum has never been afraid to hold back, and with three podcasts on the go, she’s now revealing more than ever, except that ‘fifth baby rumor’ which everyone is dying to know if there’s any truth to.

We take a look at what Kailyn Lowry had to say about the possibility of having more children to add to her four sons.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry says she’s ‘not done’ having more kids

On the latest episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Kail was joined in Nashville by singer Jana Kramer. Although the Teen Mom star was the interviewer, she was getting asked questions of her own.

The Teen Mom star said: “I somehow ended up with all these kids. I never wanted to be a mom, but when I had my first, I grew up an only child, so once I had one I thought, he can’t be like me.”

Jana then went on to ask Kailyn Lowry if she’d ‘go again for a baby girl’ after having four boys, to which Kailyn quickly responded: “No.”

“I’m not done, but I wouldn’t specifically try for a girl,” the MTV alum said, despite saying she’s been ‘done’ in the past.

“I think I’m trying to convince myself I’m done so I say it out loud, but I’m not.”

Kailyn asks followers if they ‘loved or hated’ having a lot of siblings

Taking to her Twitter recently, Kailyn asked her followers with more than three siblings, if they ‘loved or hated it.’

It seems like the verdict was mixed between her followers as one wrote: “1 of 5 and I love it. Especially now that we’re older and having kids, bigger family.”

However, another said: “HATE. To this day I feel that I was never ‘the light of anyone’s life.’ The way my daughter is my world, I was definitely never that for my parents. But I love my siblings so much now as an adult.”

Kail has four sons, Lux, Creed, Isaac, and Lincoln, and recently joked she’d love to do a ‘child swap’ with Kim Kardashian, who has the same number of children.

The Teen Mom star has not yet addressed ‘fifth baby rumors’

Although rumors have been flying around the internet for months, neither Kail nor her partner Elijah Scott have confirmed or denied these.

Fans have of course, been on the lookout for clues, as they spotted a ‘baby car seat’ in the back of one of her videos, as well as baby bottles in the background of another. Lowry’s youngest Creed is only two years old, so it’s possible they could have been his.

Despite being so young, Creed is a child of many talents, as Kail recently shared a TikTok of her son repeating colors back to her in Spanish.

One fan joked: “He knows more Spanish than me and I’m Mexican! Lol”, to which Kail replied: “He is Mexican too!” alongside a couple of laughing emojis.