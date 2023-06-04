Despite only being married once, Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she’s actually received more than one marriage proposal, as she turned down one from one of her exes.

The Teen Mom star has been on screen since she appeared on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. Since then, viewers have seen her life and family played out in front of them, and she’s now revealed something fans may not have known, in the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley.

We take a look at which ex Kailyn Lowry received a proposal from, and why she said no.

Kailyn Lowry turned down marriage proposal from an ex-boyfriend

A listener sent a question into Lindsie and Kail’s podcast which asked: “Have you ever dated someone who’s so perfect, but something just doesn’t click?”

They then went on to explain how she struggled to develop feelings for someone who was doing everything right while dating.

The MTV star then responded: “Everything she described is me and Malik. I never fell for him the way he fell for me, I mean, he asked me to marry him.

I’m not speaking to now because of what he did after the fact, – I just never developed the same sort of feelings, I think partially because I was not over Chris and partially because people can check off all the boxes, and it’s still not the right person for you.”

The couple’s romance came to light in 2022 after allegedly keeping it ‘secret’ for over a year.

Has Kailyn Lowry ever been married?

Yes, Kailyn Lowry has been married once before. The MTV star was married to her partner Javi Marroquin from 2012-2016.

The pair share child Lincoln together, who Kail gave birth to one year after their marriage, in 2013. They then divorced three years later.

As well as appearing on Teen Mom alongside Lowry, the pair also starred in WE tv‘s Marriage Bootcamp.

The Teen Mom star faced marriage rumors with Elijah

As Kail reveals she turned down a proposal from her ex, she was recently surrounded by marriage rumors with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Many fans spotted a ring on Lowry’s ‘wedding finger’ in some of her Instagram posts, which led to the speculation, however, she took to a later post to clear things up.

In a Q&A addressing the matter on Instagram, the 31-year-old said: “This is an opal ring I got from olive ave! One of the @coffeeconvospodcast sponsors.”