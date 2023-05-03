Kailyn Lowry revealed on her Barely Famous podcast that she’s ‘coming after’ Leah Remini’s People Puzzler job as she aspires to be a game show host.

The former Teen Mom star rose to fame in 2010 when she appeared on the show 16 and Pregnant. Since then, she’s starred in a number of spin-off shows, and now since stepping away from the screen, hosts three podcasts. Although, it seems like she has her sights on TV once again.

We take a look at what Kailyn Lowry has said about a potential career change.

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV Teen Mom YouTube

Kailyn Lowry wants to replace Leah Remini on People Puzzler

Speaking on her Barely Famous podcast, the former MTV star mentioned how she was watching the Game Show Network whilst getting ready to record.

She then continued: “I just want to say, Leah Remini, if you’re listening, I’m coming for your job. I want your job on People Puzzler, I think that I have a bigger personality that is fit for the show a little better.”

Kailyn Lowry then said Leah Remini can be her ‘fill-in’ as she now really wants a game show and feels like it’s in her nature to host.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for host Kail!

The Teen Mom star has been feeling queasy lately

In the last few weeks, Kailyn told her followers she and her kids had been suffering from a bad stomach bug, although it seems they are all now on the mend.

It’s not just a stomach bug that has been making the star sick though, as she also told listeners on the latest episode that she suffered from a bout of car sickness whilst in Nashville with Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

The star revealed that a passerby offered her a water bottle, as Kail assured her she wasn’t drunk at 2 pm, although she’s not sure if she sounded too convincing.

Fans spot a car seat in the back of Kailyn’s latest video

Rumors have been flying around about Kailyn having given birth to a fifth baby ever since the end of last year, however, she or her boyfriend Elijah have neither confirmed nor denied these.

Of course, fans are now looking for any clues they can possibly find to confirm the rumors, and have previously noticed baby bottles in the background of one of her TikToks.

Most recently, Kail uploaded an Instagram story in the car with her son five-year-old son, Lux, and some eagle-eyed fans spotted an infant car seat in the back.

However, the podcast host does have a two-year-old, and it could well be the case that both of these belonged to him, but until the star confirms or denies the rumor, we’re sure fans will continue to stay on the lookout.