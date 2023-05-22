Kailyn Lowry has received backlash from fans after posting an adapted ‘smash or pass’ TikTok video with her 9-year-old son, Lincoln. Despite adding a disclaimer that she adapted the game to be child-friendly, fans were not impressed with the clip.

Although the former Teen Mom star isn’t on TV anymore, she still keeps fans updated and entertained with her life and her kids via her numerous podcasts and social media videos.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry‘s latest Tiktok, and what fans have been saying.

Kailyn Lowry plays ‘smash or pass’ with nine-year-old son Lincoln on TikTok

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kailyn’s sons aren’t shy of the camera, as they regularly appear in her social media videos, making fans chuckle with their bubbly little personalities.

In the former MTV star’s last TikTok, her son showed her a range of NBA players including Jayson Tatum to which she had to reveal whether she would ‘smash’ or pass them.

Of course, Kail added a disclaimer at the bottom of the video which read: “*disclaimer* my son thinks smash means cute.”

In the caption, she also penned: “Relax. He doesn’t know what smash means.”

Fans had mixed reactions

Despite the disclaimer, some fans were still less than impressed with Kail’s video.

“With your kids?” questioned one, to which Lowry replied: “See the disclaimers, don’t be a Karen.”

Another wrote: “Fr, it’s creepy.”

Despite this, many others saw the funny side:

“You could do ‘cute or give him the boot’ next time to keep the Karens at bay,” commented one.

“He wants an NBA stepdaddy,” joked another.

One fan wrote: “I swear Lincoln needs his own show. I feel like I’d be laughing the whole way through.”

This may not be far off as Kailyn teased a new show in a recent episode of her podcast, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Kail is in a relationship

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV YouTube

For any fans who were hoping some of the NBA players may see this and slide into the former Teen Mom star’s DM’s, that won’t be happening.

Despite breakup rumors previously spreading, Kailyn is in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Elijah who she previously referred to as ‘hot neighbor’ on her podcast with Lindise Chrisley.

The pair also faced engagement rumors as the former MTV star was spotted with a ring on her left hand, however, she quickly cleared this up by telling fans it was an opal ring.