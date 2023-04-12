Kailyn Lowry has shared a rare glimpse of her new boyfriend Elijah Scott, as rumors continue to circulate that the duo split up.

The 31-year-old became a TV star as a pregnant teen on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant, she has since gone on to have three more children, or maybe four…

Kailyn Lowry still hasn’t spoken out about her alleged fifth child, but she has offered fans a rare insight into her relationship; despite keeping their romance relatively under wraps.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kailyn Lowry shares rare glimpse of boyfriend Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry shared a video of her boyfriend Elijah Scott on her Instagram Stories as he cooked crab legs in the kitchen.

Lowry took a video of him making his food as she announced: “The man, the myth, the legend, he can do it all. The jack of all trades. What are you making babe?”

Elijah then muttered a reply, to which Kailyn questioned: “Huh?”

In another video, Elijah hilariously asked: “Are you actually as miserable as you look?” He smiled and then quipped: “Bye.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star laughed and bantered back: “You know that’s what people are going to say! ‘He can’t stand her.'”

The reality star then continued to video her 24-year-old boyfriend eating crab legs whilst sitting at the kitchen counter and smiling. Lowry captioned the post: “This man eats crabs more than anyone I’ve ever met.”

Fans think Kailyn Lowry welcomed a fifth child with her boyfriend

Kailyn has been dating Elijah since April 2022 and supposedly began seeing each other while being next-door neighbors. The pair appear to live in a wealthy neighborhood as it has been reported that Kailyn’s house cost $850k.

Rumors have since circulated that Kailyn has had a fifth child for months, despite not publicly announcing the alleged birth.

Fans have even put a birth date to the rumors, alleging that on November 20th, 2022, Kailyn and Elijah welcomed their first child together.

Recently, Kailyn and Elijah split rumors have begun circulating, however, a representative for Kailyn confirmed that the two have not split.

Fans think they caught Kailyn out amid new baby rumors

Kailyn recently shared a video of her five-year-old son, Lux, lip-singing to the song Painting Pictures by Superstar Pride. She laughed as he danced to the lyrics: “And momma don’t worry/you raised a gangsta, I’m a survivor.”

She wrote over the video: “POV: you’re a middle child.”

This led fans to think Kailyn had a fifth child and saw the video as confirmation that she had given birth again. She is already a mom to Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. So, fans are arguing that in order to have a middle child, you have to have an odd number of children.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv