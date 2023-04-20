Kailyn Lowry has once again sparked engagement rumors as fans have spotted a ring on her left hand on her most recent Instagram post, as they want to know if she’s engaged to boyfriend Elijah Scott.

The Teen Mom alum has been with her boyfriend for around a year, and as the two remain private in their relationship, of course, fans are eager to know more.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry‘s latest post, and what fans have been saying on the matter.

Fans spot a ring on Kailyn Lowry’s left hand sparking ‘engagement’ rumors

Kailyn Lowry seemed to be giving back to her fans in her latest Instagram post, as she hosted a giveaway for a Bellesa Golden Ticket.

The MTV star proudly held up an ‘adult toy’ with a huge smile on her face, as she encouraged followers to enter the competition.

Of course, many fans were excited at the opportunity, but instead of noticing what was in her hand, others were paying more interest to what was on it.

“Can we talk about the engagement ring that seems to be remaining unmentioned??!!!!!!!!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Is that an engagement ring?” questioned another.

“Ring on her left hand,” said one eagle-eyed fan as another responded: “Came here to say the same lol and was very surprised to see little comments about it.”

Neither Kailyn Lowry nor Elijah Scott have replied to the comments or addressed suspicions they’re engaged.

Kailyn and Elijah are still going strong

Although neither of the two has addressed the ‘engagement’ rumors, they’re clearly still going strong as the Teen Mom alum posted snaps of her Elijah on her Instagram story last week, despite usually being private.

The pair have faced multiple split rumors over the past months, one of the reasons being her birthday trip to Thailand without him. However, Kailyn was out there for a ‘girly’ holiday, as her four children were also absent from the trip.

Kailyn first announced she was in a relationship in April 2022, just a month before going Instagram official with Scott.

He then featured on her podcast a few months later, where she revealed he was her “hot neighbor.”

Baby rumors carry on swirling

As well as engagement rumors, Kailyn faced ‘fifth baby’ rumors for a number of months.

The star currently has four children, none of which are with her current boyfriend, Elijah, who has no children of his own.

Although they’re both keeping tight-lipped on the matter, fans think they caught the couple in a TikTok video where she referred to youngest Lux as the ‘middle child.’

As he lip-synced along to the song Painting Pictures by Superstar Pride, Kailyn added the caption: “POV: you’re a middle child.”

However, again, just like the ring on Kailyn Lowry’s finger, neither of the pair has commented on these rumors.