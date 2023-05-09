Kailyn Lowry has shared her finished pool in her new house over on her Instagram, despite saying she ‘wishes she had a bigger one.’

The former MTV star first rose to fame on the second season of 16 and Pregnant, and since then has gone on to feature in a number of series and launch a number of podcasts, helping Kailyn’s net worth skyrocket as she does up her new snazzy home.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry‘s finished pool and patio and what fans have been saying.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Kailyn Lowry shares finished pool on Instagram

Taking to her 4.4 million Instagram followers, Kailyn shared a reel of her finished pool which she captioned: “My only regret is not getting a bigger pool, next up, landscaping & patio furniture.”

The video was accompanied by Montell Jordan’s This Is How We Do It as Kail panned around her backyard showing a group of workmen working on the patio around her outdoor pool.

She then showed the finished product, a chic curved pool with a waterfall feature, surrounded by a smooth grey patio. The former Teen Mom star also shared a snap of her nine-year-old son Lincoln proudly standing in front of the finished pool.

In an earlier Q&A, Kail how much she’d be using the pool in the Summer to which she replied: “We use our pools almost every single day! That’s why it was so important for me to have one here for the kids.”

Fans share their opinions on Kail’s pool

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to share their opinions on her new addition, although, some weren’t as positive as others.

“It’s very cool, but I definitely would have gotten a bigger pool,” wrote one.

Another said: “That pool is SO TINY”, to which Kail replied: “Can I see yours? My DMs are open.”

“Girl with all that land you coulda had a water park lol, I can’t wait to see this,” joked another.

One fan even had the same pool in their backyard: “Kail I have the same pool! And that sucker heats right up in an instant! You’ll love it,” they revealed.

Another follower even asked if she could have an add-on, to which the MTV star responded: “I already spent over $100k on this one. There will be no adding on for me.”

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV Teen Mom YouTube

Inside the Teen Mom star’s Delaware home

Kailyn Lowry’s $850K mansion took almost a year to build, but it looks like it’s now all come together. The star moved in in 2022 as she sold her old home in Middletown, Delaware.

The home took a lot of work, as Kailyn opened up about the struggles on an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

“I love HGTV and I love watching people do it online and stuff so I thought because of that interest that I was gonna like doing it myself, but I hate it,” she revealed.

Although the Teen Mom star has ‘hated’ the journey at times, she’s done a pretty good job as she’s previously toured fans on her stunning bathroom and living room equipped with chandeliers.