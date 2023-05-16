Kailyn Lowry has teased that she’s in talks for a new show on the latest episode of her Barely Famous podcast, after rising to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant 13 years ago.

The former Teen Mom star is no stranger to reality TV, having starred in the franchise for over a decade, before making her exit for good in December 2022. However, it seems like a new era may be starting for the star.

We take a look at hints Kailyn Lowry has dropped on the possibility of a new show.

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV YouTube

Kailyn Lowry teases new show

In the latest episode of her Barely Famous podcast, the former MTV star was giving listeners a rundown of what she’d been up to during the day/week.

She then informed them that after recording the episode, she had a “little meeting with someone for a potential new show idea or concept, so I’m hoping that it goes well.”

“I think Kail in the Chaos would be a really great show,” she concluded, without giving any more away.

As well as the Teen Mom franchise, Kail has also starred in WE tv show Marriage Bootcamp, with her ex-partner Javi Marroquin in 2017.

Kail wins a Webby Award

Kail and her sons recently walked the red carpet as she recently won a Webby Award for Baby Mamas No Drama which she hosts with Vee Rivera.

In an Instagram post, the MTV star wrote: “This has been such a cool experience and I’m so thankful for every listener and follower who helped get us here.”

“PODCASTING IS A REAL JOB!” she concluded.

Co-host Vee commented: “I LUH MY BABY MAMA I NEVER LET HER GOOOO!!!!”

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

The Teen Mom star proposes ‘child swap’ with Kim K

It looks like Kail has had TV shows on her mind for a while, as in an earlier episode of her podcast, Kail revealed how she would love to do a ‘child swap’ with Kim Kardashian, as the pair both have four children around the same age.

Kail asked Kris Jenner for advice on ‘building an empire’ for her sons, so who knows, maybe the momager could help her with her new show.

Could we see the next Kardashians in Kail and her kids?