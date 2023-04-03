Kailyn Lowry was hospitalized in Thailand after touching stray animals and has now reached out to her Teen Mom fans with a warning. She was in the Asian country celebrating her 30th birthday but was rushed to hospital.

The Teen Mom star left the MTV show years ago but has continued to build a fandom by hosting podcasts and regularly updating her social media. Kailyn actually rose to fame on its spin-off show 16 & Pregnant.

Kailyn was rushed to the hospital after an incident with a stray kitten in Thailand. She wore a face mask with the caption, “Don’t pet the stray animals,” a snap that was shared on her public Snapchat story.

Kailyn Lowry hospitalized

Kailyn was hospitalized after being bitten by a kitten. She opened up about the ordeal on Friday’s installment of her Barely Famous podcast, revealing that the stray animal bit her finger while she was feeding them.

She was reluctant to talk about the incident, but her co-host Kristen Doute asked: “What did we touch that we weren’t supposed to?” Kailyn responded: “I went on an excursion, and on this excursion, there were kittens and monkeys.”

And I fell in love with the kittens, and I said, ‘are they hungry,’ and they were like, ‘yes,’ and I was like, ‘I better feed them. I did not make a good choice, I did not make a smart choice, and I do not recommend touching, feeding, [or] doing anything outside of looking at the animals in another country because I was feeding the cat, and it was so f***ing hungry, and I did not pull my hand away fast enough, and it did bite my finger.

Kail then had to seek medical attention as a result of the bite. She said her “full anxiety kicked in” after learning that the kittens were not tested for various diseases, adding that she had to “do all of the rabies protocol.”

She warns of animals in Thailand

When Kailyn Lowry was in the hospital, she warned not to pet stray animals in Thailand. Although she did not contract any illnesses from the bite, she shared a story on Snapchat and Instagram which stated: “Don’t pet the stray animals.”

She also said on her podcast:

I will be in the hospital because they need to evaluate my bite and decide what the treatment will be for said unknown rabies status. They also asked me if I’ve ever had a tetanus vaccine. So that was an adventure.

Fans who saw the Snapchat story but had not been given context were worried at first. An online thread saw a fan write: “Is she sick? I haven’t seen anyone post about this yet. Via Snapchat.”

Teen Mom fans react to Kail’s warning

When Kailyn Lowry shared the hospital snap on social media, Teen Mom fans had questions. “Maybe something happened on her trip to Thailand that caused her some sort of viral illness,” one follower theorized.

“Eek I hope she didn’t get bitten by a strange animal,” another commented. One fan speculated that the hospital visit came as a result of getting a tattoo inked at a Thailand market, which led to a controversial reaction.