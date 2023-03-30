Internet users have slammed Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez for letting his two-year-old hold a mechanical drill in a recent Instagram story.

Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry are parents to two sons, Lux, born in 2017, and Creed, whom the duo welcomed in July 2020.

As well as her two sons with Chris, Kailyn also shares Isaac, 12 with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, eight, with her ex Javi Marroquin.

Let’s examine why Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-boyfriend Chris is getting trolled online.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Chris Lopez shows two-year-old son how to operate a drill

Chris Lopez has come under fire for his parenting choices with his son, Creed. After a recent snap was shared to his Instagram Story showing him and the two-year-old spending time together.

Bizarrely the duo was on top of a roof as Chris showed the toddler how to operate a power drill. Creed held onto the mechanical machine with his dad’s hands on top as they drilled tiles onto the rooftop.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fans in uproar over controversial Instagram

It appears Chris was overjoyed with the picture as he wrote: “One of my favorite things about this job was my kids wanting to come up and see what I was doing.” Lopez also added a red heart emoji.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s fans have mixed opinions over her third baby daddy’s Instagram Story. Some fans thought the bonding activity was dangerous they shared their opinions on a Reddit thread. One user wrote: “Seriously, I feel sick. This is terribly irresponsible and dangerous.”

Another agreed: “Not often that I feel speechless, but this is just shocking.” However, others feel the image is completely innocent and find it adorable that Creed looks up to his father.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris fuels fifth baby rumors

Chris and Kail have not been on the best terms since their on-again-off-again relationship ended for good. To make matters worse, Chris seemingly confirmed rumors surrounding her alleged pregnancy.

Many fans believe Lowry gave birth to her fifth child in November 2022 with her new boyfriend Elijah Scott. However, Kailyn has been doing all she can to not address baby rumors and keep them under wraps.

In February, Chris replied to a fan’s comment on his Instagram and part of the rant reads: “Seriously and I’m done bro…you claim to be so real so raw but yet you got a whole newborn you should be focused on and yet you’re trying to create unnecessary drama to cover up that FACT.”

More recently, fans have spotted baby bottles in the background of Kailyn Lowry’s TikTok video. Which has re-erupted rumors that she secretly gave birth.