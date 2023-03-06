Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry recent Instagram post revealed her son Creed’s nickname, but fans mistook it for a baby number five announcement.

Kailyn Lowry has accidentally fooled fans into believing she has welcomed her alleged fifth child with a recent upload. It wasn’t her fault; her followers are just dying for an update on the baby news. Reality Titbit reported on the speculation of baby number five in November, and despite being pestered by online questions, the TV star has neither confirmed nor denied the news.

While there is no baby announcement, the 30-year-old has revealed her son’s adorable nicknames – and they’re inspired by a hip hop legend.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry reveals son Creed’s adorable nicknames

The Teen Mom star shared an post alongside her two-year-old son, Creed, on the social media platform as they smiled sweetly at the camera.

In the photo, Kailyn can be seen squatting on the floor in her $850K home whilst holding up personalized artwork for Creed’s new room. Her framed poster reads in multiple fonts: “Creed & Romello & Romey & Mello & bigs & biggie.”

No, those are not the five names of her children. Creed’s full name is Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, meaning that Romey and Mello are his nicknames. His name was intended to be Romello Creed, but due to a mix-up on paperwork, it was written as Creed Romello – and it stuck.

Meanwhile, the two-year-old’s petite hands hold up a frame piece that reads the lyrics of Hypnotize by The Notorious B.I.G: “Biggie, Biggie, can’t you [sunglasses icon]”.

As for why Creed’s nickname is Biggie, the mom of four revealed it was because Creed was her largest baby at birth and the name was introduced by her nanny, Natalie.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry fooled fans with a ‘baby announcement’ on Instagram

One look at the poster and we can totally understand why fans thought it was the name of all her children, especially because of the speculated fifth child.

“I stareed at this for a good minute thinking it was a baby announcement,” a fan laughed.

Another agreed: “I thought this was an announcement and all those were her kids names.”

“When does the new baby get one lol?” a third person teased.

It’s a little unfair if all her kids don’t have four nicknames, right?

Kailyn and ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, share 13-year-old Isaac, who she welcomed at age 17. Her pregnancy launched her reality TV career on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant.

Her second son, Lincoln, 9, joined the family when she was married to Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn’s romance with Chris Lopez welcomed Lux, 5, and Creed.

If she does have a fifth child, it will be her first with Elijah Scott.