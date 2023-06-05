Kailyn Lowry has been on our screens since 2009 and shared much of her life as a young mother in Teen Mom. However, fans still want to know more and are curious to know: does she have siblings?

Kailyn Lowry has four sons and has documented her journey on the group reality show as well as her personal social media accounts. She gave birth to Isaac, with her ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin; and Lux and Creed, with her ex Chris Lopez.

The Teen Mom star has been open about her relationship with her family on social media, in her book, and on podcasts, and has revealed that she is not close with them.

Does Kailyn Lowry have siblings?

Yes, Kailyn has one sister called Mikaila Shelburne. Mikaila is her half-sister on her father, Raymond’s, side.

The two do not appear to have a close relationship and in May 2021, Kailyn was asked via Instagram Q&A: “How is your relationship with your sister?”

Kailyn responded with: “Sister?”

She later added that is “hasn’t exactly been easy” to block her out completely.

“But now that [Mikaila] doesn’t contact me very often, I’ve found keeping her out to be much more manageable,” she continued.

Mikaila seemingly hit back at the comments on Twitter, writing: “If you’re over a situation- stop talking about it.”

Lowry’s sister hit out on Facebook over Teen Mom 2 portrayal

Credit: MTV/Teen Mom YouTube

In 2020, Mikaila shared a post on Facebook defending herself after she felt she was “made to look like the bad guy”.

It came after an episode of MTV‘s Teen Mom 2 in which Kailyn was going to meet up with her sister. However, Mikaila cancelled.

Lowry claimed that she felt as though she was the one making the effort, and Mikaila “looks for every excuse”.

After the episode, Mikaila posted on Facebook saying she cancelled due to being bitten by a dog: “I can’t put other people’s needs above my health. I just can’t. There’s two sides to every story. Wish I could’ve defended myself.”

Mikaila and Kailyn’s dad then got involved, and commented on the post also hitting out against Teen Mom 2.

“I personally don’t think that show is good for young girls to watch. I think it gives them the wrong idea about being a parent so young among other things.

“It’s just a bad show I think. Sorry for your bad experience on the show. Been there. Love ya.”

Kailyn responded to his comment with: “No that’s a f*****g joke. Don’t even start this s**t.”

What has Kailyn Lowry said about her parents?

In the same Instagram Q&A session from 2021, Kailyn also discussed her relationship with her mom, Suzi Irwin.

She explained that she cut her mom off because she was “tired”.

“I knew if I had any chance at personal growth and being a good mom I had to cut off the dead weight,” she claimed.

Speaking about her father in her memoir Pride Over Pity, Kailyn Lowry said that her father judged her for being pregnant.

“He was adamant that if he had been around, I wouldn’t be pregnant. I understood his sentiment toward my circumstances, but I felt he had no right to judge,” she wrote.