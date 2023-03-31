Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry has taken to her TikTok to reveal which actor inspired her son, Lincoln’s name. She has taken major inspiration from this death-row prison character…

The Teen Mom alum and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez are also parents to two sons, Lux, born in 2017, and Creed whom the duo welcomed in July 2020. Kailyn also shares Isaac, 12 with ex-Jo Rivera.

Kailyn Lowry also shares Lincoln, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin. Let’s take a look into where the inspiration for his name came from.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln was named after Prison Break’s lead character

Kailyn posted a TikTok video of her with her son Lincoln whilst she was mixing up her Bloom greens. She captioned the TikTok: “show your child & then where their name came from.”

The 31-year-old revealed that she and Javi watched Prison Break whilst she was pregnant with Lincoln. The video then went on to show a picture montage of the Prison Break character Lincoln Burrows.

Lowry sounds like a huge fan of the drama series as she admitted in the comments that “it was so good.” Let’s be honest who hasn’t binge-watched all 5 seasons and fallen in love with Dominic Purcell?

Fans react to Kailyn’s Prison Break confession

Fans were loving the Prison Break video, and the top commenter jested “I thought you just really liked Abraham Lincoln.” Replying to the fan’s comment, the MTV star left laughing emojis.

Other fans thought Lincoln was named after Lincoln Financial Field; the sports ground where Javi’s favorite team, The Philadelphia Eagles play. Another user added that they love the name Lincoln because of Kailyn.

Multiple users also noted that Kail is an Eminem lover as Lincoln’s middle name is Marshall. Lowry loved that fans spotted this as she commented “I was gonna slip a pic of Eminem in there lol.”

The TikToker also revealed in the comments section that her son Isaac Elliot was named after musicians Isaac Hanson and Elliot Yamen.

Kailyn shares the origin of Creed’s name

The reality star has previously shared the origin of Creed’s name. Kailyn posted a video of her son with the caption: “Show your child & then where their name came from.” The TikTok video then went on to show pictures from the film Creed, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Previously, Kailyn revealed Creed’s nickname, but fans think he should be called Ash instead. As many have commented that Lincoln looks a lot like Ashtray from Euphoria. Kailyn has responded in a TikTok post.