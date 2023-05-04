Kailyn Lowry has opened up about her ‘cheating scene’ confession with ex-Jordan on Teen Mom, which she has said was “absolutely not real.”

The former Teen Mom star isn’t afraid to hold back on her podcast as she discusses topics as deep as cheating to ones as gruesome as stomach bugs, maybe providing listeners with more information than they’d hoped for.

We take a look at what Kailyn Lowry had to say on the matter in her latest Coffe Convos episode.

Kailyn Lowry opens up on her Teen Mom cheating confession scene

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

In her latest podcast episode with Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn revealed she and Jordan had to recreate the scene where she revealed she had cheated on him for Teen Mom’s production team.

The star revealed Jordan had already forgiven her and taken her back when they had to reshoot the scene for MTV.

“Me telling him on camera on Teen Mom, was absolutely not real. We were already solid and back together, and at that point, when he knew that we had to recreate this for the show, his mom was going to see it,” she revealed.

Lowry then explained it was a case of: “Now what are we going to do because your mom knows you cheated on me,” and then that’s when it happened to “be a wrap.”

Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend Jordan Wenner was featured on Teen Mom seasons 1 and 2 after she broke up with Jo but was still living in his family home.

The Teen Mom star has previously revealed which exes she’s cheated on

Credit: Teen Mom/MTV Teen Mom YouTube

Kail and Lindsie have no problems with being completely transparent on their pod, and in a previous episode filmed last year, the former Teen Mom star set the record straight and confessed to which exes she had cheated on.

She revealed she cheated on Jordan with Isaac’s dad Jo, however said she wasn’t unfaithful to her husband Javi, who she was married to between 2012 and 2016.

The mom-of-four also cleared up rumors she had cheated on Chris Lopez with Malik.

“I know, the timeline with Malik was weird, but I never dated two people at one time,” she revealed.

Kailyn and Elijah took their relationship to the ‘next step’

Speaking about her recent stomach bug on her podcast, Kailyn opened up in a little bit too much detail about what went down, and how Elijah seeing her in that state ‘took their relationship to the next step.’

The couple have faced a number of rumors since they’ve been together including Kailyn Lowry’s engagement and baby rumors. Although neither has commented on the baby rumors, Lowry has shut down engagement claims as Instagram followers spotted a ring.

In a Q&A addressing the matter, the 31-year-old said: “This is an opal ring I got from olive ave! One of the @coffeeconvospodcast sponsors.”